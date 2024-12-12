Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    President Yoon Suk Yeol defiant as impeachment momentum grows

    President Yoon Suk Yeol defiant as impeachment momentum grows
  2. 2

    NewJeans manager files workplace harassment complaint against Ador CEO Kim Ju-young

    NewJeans manager files workplace harassment complaint against Ador CEO Kim Ju-young
  3. 3

    Joint investigation team on Yoon launched

    Joint investigation team on Yoon launched
  4. 4

    Ruling party leader says impeachment against Yoon now only solution

    Ruling party leader says impeachment against Yoon now only solution
  5. 5

    [Newsmaker] Ex-intel commander appears key to alleged martial law plan

    [Newsmaker] Ex-intel commander appears key to alleged martial law plan
  1. 6

    "Denture-tube:" South Korea's YouTube conspiracy machine
  2. 7

    Yoon’s martial law defense fans impeachment calls from his party

    Yoon’s martial law defense fans impeachment calls from his party
  3. 8

    What if martial law had not been aborted?

    What if martial law had not been aborted?
  4. 9

    'Literature stands in opposition to all acts that destroy life': Han Kang

    'Literature stands in opposition to all acts that destroy life': Han Kang
  5. 10

    Two scenarios for Korea's economic outlook

    Two scenarios for Korea's economic outlook

Travel Bits

  1. 1

    Festivals, sights across Korea

    Festivals, sights across Korea
  2. 2

    Festivals, sights across Korea

    Festivals, sights across Korea
  3. 3

    Festivals, sights across Korea

    Festivals, sights across Korea
  4. 4

    Festivals, sights across Korea

    Festivals, sights across Korea
  5. 5

    Festivals, sights across Korea

    Festivals, sights across Korea
지나쌤

[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

By Choi Si-young

Published : Dec. 13, 2024 - 09:01

    • Link copied

Gwanghwamun Square market

At Gwanghwamun Square through Jan. 5, craft shops and food stalls will be open for year-end celebrations.

Open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., starting and ending 30 minutes later from Friday to Sunday, the market festival in its third year hosts over 100 mom-and-pop shops and 80 stalls.

Installations are set up for photo spots, with some lighting through the night. Check out more information at stolantern.com.

Hampyeong Winter Festival

A winter festival is running in Hampyeong County, South Jeolla Province, welcoming visitors to a nighttime park view and food trucks.

Through Christmas, Hampeyong Expo Park, lit up from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., runs exhibition halls introducing artifacts found in the area, in addition to installations for photo spots.

Admission is free. To find out the latest, go to hpftf.or.kr.

Herb Island in pink

At 5 p.m. every day except Wednesdays, Herb Island -- a botanical garden in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province -- is bathed in pink light through December.

A train ride across the infinite green-turned-pink park dotted with flowers is perfect for a nighttime escape.

The park is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, closing an hour later on Saturday. Admission ranges from 10,000-12,000 won. For more information, visit herbisland.co.kr.

Jeju Folk Village

Come and see what life looked like on Jeju Island in the 19th century at Jeju Folk Village.

Interactive programs like grinding grains with a millstone and playing traditional games -- such as the board game “yutnori” and “tuho” or arrow tossing -- are available.

Admission is 15,000 won for adults for the village, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit jejufolk.com.

Light festival at Ansan Star Village

A light festival is running year-round in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

An 8,000 won entrance fee is all it takes to make a tranquil escape to Ansan Star Village, which includes a garden and animal installations.

The park, open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., will light up at 5 p.m. Check out the latest at ansanstar.net.

More from Headlines