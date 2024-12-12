Samsung Electronics to hold global strategy meetings next week

Samsung Electronics will hold executive-level meetings next week to discuss business plans for next year, industry sources said Thursday.

The global strategy meeting for the company's electronics products business will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by the semiconductor division's meeting on Thursday, according to the sources.

At the biannual event, Samsung Electronics' executives share current issues by sector and region and discuss next year's business goals and sales strategies.

Key agenda items this year will include strategies to address current challenges and marketing plans for flagship products, including the upcoming Galaxy S25 smartphone.

Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee, who leads the electronics products business, and Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun, who is in charge of the semiconductor division, will preside over the respective meetings.

Chairman Lee Jae-yong is not expected to attend the meetings, the sources added.

Hyundai Motor Group also held a similar gathering this week, with Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon and Kia Corp. CEO Song Ho-sung presiding over meetings of their respective companies.

LG Group also convened an executive council meeting attended by Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and about 40 top executives to discuss key management initiatives for the coming year. (Yonhap)