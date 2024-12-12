Beijing objects to Yoon’s talks of ‘Chinese spies’

China'ss national flag flutters on Pingtan island, the closest point in China to Taiwan's main island, in southeast China's Fujian province on December 11. (AFP)

China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol's public address, in which he defended his martial law decree and denounced main opposition party policies by citing allegations of Chinese nationals spying in South Korea and expressing concerns over China's growing green industry.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said China is "deeply surprised and dissatisfied" with President Yoon’s remarks, adding that Beijing has taken note of the situation when asked about the issue during a regular press briefing.

"China does not comment on South Korea's internal affairs but firmly opposes linking domestic issues to China-related factors, hyping up unfounded accusations of so-called 'Chinese spies,' and smearing normal economic and trade cooperation," Mao added.

"Such actions are not conducive to the healthy and stable development of China-Korea relations."

Mao emphasized that the specific cases referenced by Yoon have not yet reached conclusions and that relevant departments in China and South Korea have been in communication regarding the matter.

Mao also stated that the "development of China’s green industry is a result of global market demand, technological innovation and fair competition. It has also made important contributions to addressing climate change and improving global environmental governance."

Yoon repeatedly pointed to China to defend his martial law decree and denounced the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea saying it has hindered efforts in passing the revision of the country’s espionage law, which aims to broaden the scope of activities that are punishable.

The proposed revision to Article 98 of the Criminal Act, floated by the ruling party earlier this year, seeks to change the wording of the legislation defining subjects punishable by law, from “a person who acts as a spy for an enemy country” to those from “a foreign nation.”

Yoon cited two cases of espionage allegedly committed by Chinese nationals immediately after making the statement: "The major opposition party is now threatening even national security and public safety."

Yoon directly referenced the arrest of three Chinese nationals accused of using a drone to film a US aircraft carrier docked in Busan in June, as well as the arrest of a Chinese man in his 40s who allegedly flew a drone over the headquarters of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service -- the country’s spy agency -- in November.

Yoon further asserted that "Chinese-made solar facilities will devastate forests across the country," falsely portraying the Minjoo Party as proponents of antinuclear energy policies.

Yoon cited these examples while denouncing the Democratic Party’s policies, stating, "Unconstitutional laws, self-serving immunity laws and economically disastrous laws will be indiscriminately passed through the National Assembly, ultimately destroying this country entirely."

Meanwhile, the South Korea-China Joint Economic Committee convened in Seoul on Thursday afternoon as scheduled, with the attendance of South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Kang In-sun and China's Vice Minister of Commerce Li Fei as chief delegates.

In his opening remarks, Li said the meeting will serve as the venue to "candidly exchange views, faithfully implement the agreements made by the leaders of both countries, and work toward further deepening economic and trade cooperation between China and Korea."