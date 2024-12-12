Share New Year's wishes, help children at MMCA's wishing tree

A wishing tree installation at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Seoul (MMCA) A wishing tree installation at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Seoul (MMCA)

If you have New Year's wishes or resolutions to share with others and want to help underprivileged communities, you may want to visit the wishing trees at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Seoul. The state-run museum collects donations to be used to provide art therapy to children. In the lobby, you can choose a paper flame in one of four colors, write a note on it expressing your hopes, and hang it on a wishing tree.

A donation box is set up nearby to collect contributions. MMCA Seoul says all funds raised will be used to provide art therapy programs at child care facilities across the country, in collaboration with the international relief organization World Vision Korea. "I hope all this political turmoil is resolved soon, and the country can have a fresh start next year," read one wish placed on the tree. "I wish for happiness for my family and that all our troubles come to an end this year," another read. This year, MMCA Seoul is also taking donations online through its "wishing tree" page on the website "littly," where donations start from 1,000 won (70 cents). The museum has held the wishing tree event with a different theme every year since 2016. This year's event runs through Jan. 5, 2025.

