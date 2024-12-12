Bus for kids, food truck reserved to keep protesters warm

Protesters holding banners and light sticks call for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and arrest in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

In a gesture to support rallies against President Yoon Suk Yeol, slated to be held this weekend, Koreans here and abroad have arranged rest areas for families and other participants.

On Tuesday, a mom raising a 16-month-old baby in Seoul posted on social media platform X that she had reserved a 15-passenger bus for a planned protest in Yeouido, Seoul. Large crowds of protesters are expected to gather near the National Assembly in that area, where the lawmakers are to hold a vote to impeach President Yoon that day.

She decided to rent the bus to provide a comfortable space for protesters with babies, allowing parents to feed their children or rest, according to the post. The bus will operate from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. near the National Assembly.

“I used the money I had saved for my baby's 500th-day celebration trip. Let’s stay out of the wind and change diapers comfortably,” she wrote. Her post was followed by comments offering to send essential supplies, such as bottled water and snacks.

Meanwhile, the minor opposition progressive Jinbo Party will set up a booth near Exit 4 of the National Assembly Station on the same day to support parents and children attending the rally by giving out glove warmers, warm water, and snacks.

Warm gestures of support for the candlelight rallies are coming even from across the Pacific.

A group of Korean Americans living across California raised funds on Missy USA, a popular online community for Korean and Korean-American women in the US, to reserve a food truck for the protesters in Yeouido.

One MissyUSA user, who led the fundraising campaign, wrote “Four food trucks, each carrying 3,000 skewers of fish cake, will be stationed near the National Assembly on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will serve warm fish cakes and broth to rally participants.”

Approximately 18 million won ($12,500) was collected through donations, the user added.

"Despite the cold weather, many Koreans have taken to the streets to protect our country during this time of crisis. I wanted to contribute in any small way I could, which is why I started this fundraising event," her post reads.

Candlelight rallies calling for President Yoon's ouster have been held daily since the day after his declaration of martial law on Dec. 4, in front of the National Assembly and Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. Around 160,000 participants gathered during the candlelight rally held last weekend, according to the police.

Ahead of the re-vote on the impeachment of Yoon, hundreds of thousands of citizens are expected to gather in front of the National Assembly, putting pressure on the ruling party, which has maintained its position against the impeachment motion.