Global Biz Forum discusses perspectives on how to spread happiness, navigate challenges

Most Popular
-
1
‘Drag lawmakers out’: Yoon’s chilling order to commander
-
2
NewJeans manager files workplace harassment complaint against Ador CEO Kim Ju-young
-
3
Yoon refuses to resign, defends martial law against 'monstrous' opposition
-
4
Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisis
-
5
Joint investigation team on Yoon launched
Global Biz Forum discusses perspectives on how to spread happiness, navigate challengesBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Dec. 12, 2024 - 13:51
Sean, best known as one half of hip-hop duo Jinusean, as well as Lee Hee-bum, minister of commerce, industry and energy from 2003 to 2006 and currently the chair of Booyoung Group, shared their perspectives on navigating global and local challenges at the Global Business Forum on Wednesday.
The GBF, organized by The Korea Herald, serves as a platform for experts from various fields, including business leaders, diplomats and public figures. The forum convenes weekly to foster insightful discussions and exchange diverse perspectives.
During the event, Sean delivered a lecture emphasizing the power of small acts of generosity, which he believes can yield significant happiness. Sean is a well-known advocate for fostering a culture of donation in Korea.
“Let’s assume there’s a piece of paper that’s 0.1 centimeter thick. Can you calculate how thick it would be if you folded it 30 times?” he asked. “It becomes 1,074 kilometers thick. This shows that small things, when repeated, can lead to extraordinary outcomes,” he said.
Sean shared a personal story about how he and his wife, actor Jung Hye-young, began saving 10,000 won ($7) each day to help the homeless. Between 2004 and 2008, they accumulated over 14.6 million won, which they donated to those in need.
He also expressed his commitment to spreading happiness: “No matter how loudly I raise my voice, change in the world only begins when I change myself first. We often demand the world to change, but when I take the first step and convey the message through my actions, the world gradually follows.”
At the same event, Booyoung Group Chair Lee Hee-bum, who served in the position that is now minister of trade, industry and energy under President Roh Moo-hyun, reflected on Korea’s evolving role amid global conflicts.
He highlighted Korea’s remarkable economic transformation, noting that in the 1960s, South Korea's per capita income ranked 101st out of 125 UN member states. Today, the country holds $415.7 billion in foreign exchange reserves, a feat he said was achieved largely through a government-led export strategy, strict import controls and unified efforts across sectors to rebuild after the 1950-53 Korean War.
Lee, however, cautioned against rising challenges, including intergenerational and labor-management conflicts, declining political mediation and uncertainties in the global economic and security landscape. Lee also stressed the importance of better treatment for business leaders, engineers and technicians, along with deregulation and support for startups to foster future growth.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon fights back, defends martial law against 'monstrous' opposition
-
Ruling party leader says impeachment now only solution
-
PM regrets failing to stop martial law