Global Biz Forum discusses perspectives on how to spread happiness, navigate challenges

Sean of hip-hop duo Jinusean speaks at the Global Biz Forum hosted by The Korea Herald at the Ambassador Seoul -- a Pullman Hotel on Wednesday. (The Korea Herald)

Sean, best known as one half of hip-hop duo Jinusean, as well as Lee Hee-bum, minister of commerce, industry and energy from 2003 to 2006 and currently the chair of Booyoung Group, shared their perspectives on navigating global and local challenges at the Global Business Forum on Wednesday.

The GBF, organized by The Korea Herald, serves as a platform for experts from various fields, including business leaders, diplomats and public figures. The forum convenes weekly to foster insightful discussions and exchange diverse perspectives.

During the event, Sean delivered a lecture emphasizing the power of small acts of generosity, which he believes can yield significant happiness. Sean is a well-known advocate for fostering a culture of donation in Korea.

“Let’s assume there’s a piece of paper that’s 0.1 centimeter thick. Can you calculate how thick it would be if you folded it 30 times?” he asked. “It becomes 1,074 kilometers thick. This shows that small things, when repeated, can lead to extraordinary outcomes,” he said.

Sean shared a personal story about how he and his wife, actor Jung Hye-young, began saving 10,000 won ($7) each day to help the homeless. Between 2004 and 2008, they accumulated over 14.6 million won, which they donated to those in need.

He also expressed his commitment to spreading happiness: “No matter how loudly I raise my voice, change in the world only begins when I change myself first. We often demand the world to change, but when I take the first step and convey the message through my actions, the world gradually follows.”