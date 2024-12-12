Prosecution summons health minister in martial law probe

The prosecution said Thursday that it summoned Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong for questioning about the circumstances in which an emergency Cabinet meeting was convened just before President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, and about what Cabinet ministers discussed in the meeting.

The health minister was the first among the 11 members who were present at the meeting to be summoned by the prosecution.

The prosecution sought to establish when Cho became aware of issues related to the emergency martial law decree, the details of the Cabinet meeting, and whether procedural requirements were properly followed. He was summoned as a suspect.

During a meeting of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee held two days after the martial declaration, the 57-year-old minister said that he did not agree with Yoon's decision.

Cho was asked about the details of the martial law decree, which stipulated that all medical professionals, including those on strike in protest against Yoon's medical school quota expansion, must resume their duties within 48 hours or face punishment. Cho said he was “very surprised” that the decree included such an order.

The health minister also said he did not find out the specifics of the martial law decree during the Cabinet meeting, adding that his ministry was not involved in the review of the decree.