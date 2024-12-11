Home

British Embassy denies report it will boycott 2025 APEC Summit

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Dec. 11, 2024 - 17:27

Official emblem of the 2025 APEC summit to be held in Gyeongju, South Korea. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Official emblem of the 2025 APEC summit to be held in Gyeongju, South Korea. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The British Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday denied claims by a lawmaker, reported by local media, that ambassadors from the Five Eyes countries would boycott the 2025 APEC summit if President Yoon Suk Yeol remains in office.

The Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance consisting of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Kim Joon-hyung, a first-term lawmaker from the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, claimed during a National Assembly committee hearing that the five ambassadors gathered after the declaration was made on Dec. 6 and discussed boycotting the APEC event set to be held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, next year, if Yoon keeps his job.

In response to The Korea Herald's inquiry about the matter, the UK embassy said, "The claims made in the story are inaccurate."

The embassy declined to comment on whether the ambassadors convened such a meeting.

