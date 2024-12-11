[Herald Gallery] Serentiy 24-002-007

Gallery Joeun in Yongsan-gu is hosting a solo exhibition by Seong YeonHwa (born 1986) through Jan. 4, 2025. This marks the artist’s 9th solo exhibition, featuring 25 new works centered on the theme of “identity.” The pieces reinterpret traditional Korean hanji paper and calligraphy into a unique sculptural language, capturing the harmony of lines and surfaces that connect the past and present, as well as the energy of spontaneous brushstrokes.

Seong’s artistic world, blending tradition and modernity, offers viewers a profound sense of resonance and warmth, leaving a lasting impression.

Provided by HERALD AUCTION