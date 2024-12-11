Evolution of Korean and Chinese ink paintings on display at MMCA

An installation view of "The Modern and Contemporary Ink Art of the Republic of Korea and the People’s Republic of China" at MMCA Deoksugung in Seoul (Courtesy of MMCA)

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea has brought together masterpieces of modern and contemporary ink art from South Korea and China at its Deoksugung venue in Seoul.

The exhibition “The Modern and Contemporary Ink Art of the Republic of Korea and the People’s Republic of China” was jointly curated with the National Art Museum of China. The two museums agreed to co-host the exhibition in 2022 in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, but the plan was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition opened on Nov. 28.

Featuring collections from MMCA and NAMOC, the exhibition aims to shed light on how ink painting in the two countries has evolved. A total of 148 works – 74 paintings from each museum – are shown at the exhibition in four sections.

In the section “The Dawn and Innovations of the Modern Era,” Korean ink paintings that span from the early 20th century to the 1970s show how they went through significant transformations in materials, techniques, size and meaning.