[Herald Interview] Chung Myung-whun’s featured violinist Lee Soo-been strives for consistent greatness

Violinist Lee Soo-been, who is set to take the stage with One Korea Orchestra under the baton of Chung Myung-whun on Sunday, said she is looking forward to collaborating with the maestro for the first time in 11 years.

The 24-year-old recalled her first performance with him in 2013 for a Children's Day outdoor concert, hosted by the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and also featuring pianist Cho Seong-jin, then 19 years old. At the time, 13-year-old Lee performed the third movement of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.

"His approach to rehearsals was incredibly serious, even though it wasn’t a long rehearsal since only one movement was played. During the rehearsal, I felt a new level of focus unlike anything I had experienced before -- both in the atmosphere and in the attitude toward the music," Lee said in an online interview last month.

Currently studying at the New England Conservatory in the US, Lee was in Germany during the interview, exploring several European cities as she considered her next destination.

This Sunday, Lee will perform the complete Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with the One Korea Orchestra.

The One Korea Orchestra, a project ensemble, was founded by Chung in 2017 with the mission of "uniting Korea through music." It includes current and former members of domestic orchestras as well as Korean musicians active abroad. Performing only once a year, the orchestra collaborated with pianist Cho Seong-jin for its inaugural concert and with pianist Lim Yunchan two years ago.

The Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto holds a special place in Lee’s heart. She performed it in 2014 when she placed second at the Russian Young Tchaikovsky Competition and again last year in the finals of the Montreal International Competition, where she came in third.

"I wonder if any other piece excites and satisfies me as much as this one," she said. "When I play it, I think of ballet. It’s a piece that captures not only the elegance of ballet but also its diverse colors. It’s fun to perform and even more fun to listen to."

For her, the definitive interpretation of the concerto is violinist Chung Kyung-hwa’s 1973 recording with the Berlin Philharmonic, conducted by Carlo Maria Giulini, who was also Chung Myung-whun’s mentor.