[Herald Interview] Chung Myung-whun’s featured violinist Lee Soo-been strives for consistent greatness

[Herald Interview] Chung Myung-whun’s featured violinist Lee Soo-been strives for consistent greatnessBy Park Ga-young
Published : Dec. 11, 2024 - 16:10
Violinist Lee Soo-been, who is set to take the stage with One Korea Orchestra under the baton of Chung Myung-whun on Sunday, said she is looking forward to collaborating with the maestro for the first time in 11 years.
The 24-year-old recalled her first performance with him in 2013 for a Children's Day outdoor concert, hosted by the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and also featuring pianist Cho Seong-jin, then 19 years old. At the time, 13-year-old Lee performed the third movement of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.
"His approach to rehearsals was incredibly serious, even though it wasn’t a long rehearsal since only one movement was played. During the rehearsal, I felt a new level of focus unlike anything I had experienced before -- both in the atmosphere and in the attitude toward the music," Lee said in an online interview last month.
Currently studying at the New England Conservatory in the US, Lee was in Germany during the interview, exploring several European cities as she considered her next destination.
This Sunday, Lee will perform the complete Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with the One Korea Orchestra.
The One Korea Orchestra, a project ensemble, was founded by Chung in 2017 with the mission of "uniting Korea through music." It includes current and former members of domestic orchestras as well as Korean musicians active abroad. Performing only once a year, the orchestra collaborated with pianist Cho Seong-jin for its inaugural concert and with pianist Lim Yunchan two years ago.
The Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto holds a special place in Lee’s heart. She performed it in 2014 when she placed second at the Russian Young Tchaikovsky Competition and again last year in the finals of the Montreal International Competition, where she came in third.
"I wonder if any other piece excites and satisfies me as much as this one," she said. "When I play it, I think of ballet. It’s a piece that captures not only the elegance of ballet but also its diverse colors. It’s fun to perform and even more fun to listen to."
For her, the definitive interpretation of the concerto is violinist Chung Kyung-hwa’s 1973 recording with the Berlin Philharmonic, conducted by Carlo Maria Giulini, who was also Chung Myung-whun’s mentor.
It was the renowned violinist Chung who recognized Lee’s talent. In 2012, when Lee won second place at the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition, Chung said she was "astonished to the point of disbelief" after watching Lee’s performance on YouTube. The next year, she invited Lee to perform at Music in Pyeongchang, an annual musical festival where Chung was the artistic director.
“She told me, 'You have something truly special of your own,' and she connects with me better than anyone else," Lee said. "Chung is like a musical mentor to me."
It was also the violinist Chung who introduced the young violinist to the conductor Chung, who is the acclaimed violinist’s younger brother.
Lee writes in her journal every night without fail, practices daily, and takes at least a 30-minute walk every day. She strives to maintain these routines consistently -- habits she admires in top soloists.
“When I look at those who have succeeded as soloists, I knew they had put in immense effort over a long time, but now I feel it in my bones. Sticking to daily routines consistently -- like pianist Martha Argerich, who practices steadily every day and performs at her absolute best in every concert. Maxim Vengerov practices even after evening performances, before calling it a day. Their consistency and their drive to push themselves even at the peak -- it's truly inspiring."
Her ultimate dream also involves consistency. She wants to become a consistently great performer.
"There are many renowned performers, but it's rare for someone to be remembered solely for their performances. Composers pour their everything into their music, and as performers, we serve as their messengers. As time passes, I feel an increasing sense of responsibility to convey the stories within each piece of music," she said.
Although she has already won numerous international competitions, Lee is still open to competing. "If I feel the desire to challenge myself again, I won’t rule it out," she said, smiling. "I still have that competitive spirit."
Lee plays a 1794 Giuseppe Guadagnini Cremona violin, which has had since 2016, on loan from the Kumho Cultural Foundation. "This instrument has a large, deep sound and incredible projection," she said. "It pairs wonderfully with Tchaikovsky's grand concerto." The violin was previously used by violinist Lim Ji-young, who won the Queen Elisabeth Competition in 2015.
