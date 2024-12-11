Hue for the year ahead? It's Mocha Mousse

The Pantone Color Institute, which has declared a Color of the Year since 2000, has chosen "Mocha Mousse" for 2025 -- a shade that evokes a sense of comfort and warmth.

The institute explained that the hue for the year ahead is "an evocative soft brown that transports our senses into the pleasure and deliciousness it inspires" that could create a comfortable environment for those wanting respite from life's daily demands.

The Pantone Color Institute is a US-based consulting service within Pantone -- an American limited liability company -- that forecasts global color trends and advises companies on color for brand identity and product development.

The warm, brown color is imbued with a richness reminiscent of a latte or hot chocolate and could cater to people's desire for comfort. It also reflects a desire for everyday pleasures, as described by the company.

Referring to the color as "simple and comforting," the color authority added that mocha mousse could inspire and curate experiences that boost personal comfort and wellness, as well as be a color that people could gift or share with others.

Hopping on the trend, mobile phone maker Motorola announced that the latest devices in its razr and edge series will be available in the mocha shade under the partnership with Pantone.

"For Pantone Color of the Year 2025, we look to a mellow brown hue whose inherent richness and sensorial and comforting warmth extends further into our desire for comfort and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others," said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, in a press release.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of Pantone Color Institute, explained that the color "extends the perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe."

The director added that the tone has a flavorful brown shade that can envelop the senses with sensorial warmth.

The color for this year was "Peach Fuzz," a velvety, gentle peach tone that enriches the mind, body and soul.