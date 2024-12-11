Seoul mayor assures 'Seoul is safe'

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (front, second from left) speaks in an emergency economic meeting held at Seoul City Hall, Wednesday. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Amid growing concerns over escalating political and social turmoil following President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of emergency martial law last week, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Wednesday that "Seoul is safe" and urged tourists to return, vowing to undertake efforts to ensure the safety of travelers.

In a meeting held by Oh at Seoul City Hall, the mayor spoke with key stakeholders in the tourism sector, including representatives from the Seoul Tourism Organization, Korea Association of Travel Agents and Korea Tourism Organization.

“Our safety standards remain among the best in the world. Massive demonstrations held in Gwanghwamun and Yeouido in recent days have been fully peaceful, with no incidents reported,” Oh said. "This reflects the maturity of our people and the diligent efforts of authorities."

The fallout from Yoon’s brief declaration of martial law last week has created anxieties both domestically and internationally. Although martial law was overturned within a matter of hours by a vote of the National Assembly, its impact has been felt, according to industry officials.

Several foreign governments, including the US, Canada and the UK, issued travel advisories for those visiting Seoul and recommended avoiding areas near mass protests, particularly Gwanghwamun and Yeouido. Hotels and travel agencies in the capital have reported cancellations, citing safety concerns.

In response, Oh announced a set of measures during the meeting to address negative perceptions, reassure international visitors and support the struggling tourism sector.

They included a global safety campaign featuring a promotional video to be aired in major international markets, showcasing the city’s safe and welcoming environment. Additionally, the city plans to collaborate with travel agencies to develop “Safe Seoul” tourism packages that offer discounted rates and curated itineraries, emphasizing security and convenience. Oh further announced a financial support plan, stating that the city would expand assistance to tourism businesses to prevent closures.

Oh also stressed the importance of creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for international tourists, stating, “We will prepare numerous events to ensure that every visitor feels truly welcomed from the moment they arrive in Seoul.”

To further reinvigorate tourism, he promised to proceed with large-scale holiday events as planned. Major attractions such as Christmas markets and festivals will illuminate key areas of the city, including Myeong-dong and Gwanghwamun.