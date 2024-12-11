Most Popular
-
1
‘Drag lawmakers out’: Yoon’s chilling order to commander
-
2
[Exclusive] ‘Troops paused on way to Election Commission, felt something was up’
-
3
Korean millennials, Gen Z make presence felt at protests
-
4
Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisis
-
5
Prosecutors tighten grip on Kim
[From the Scene] Seoul Library hosts vibrant festival to celebrate Han Kang’s win
With over 500 attendees, Seoul Library’s festival honors Han Kang through jazz, literature, seminarsBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : Dec. 11, 2024 - 14:48
On Tuesday afternoon, the typically tranquil atmosphere of the Seoul Metropolitan Library was transformed into an exuberant celebration. The library’s quiet reading rooms came alive with jazz music and animated discussions as bibliophiles gathered for the Novel Literature Festival Seoul 2024 in honor of author Han Kang.
The festival, organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Korean Publishers Association, was a joyous celebration of Han Kang, who made history as the first South Korean author -- and the first Asian woman -- to win the Nobel Prize in literature. The event featured activities including novel and poetry readings, live jazz performances and academic seminars on literature.
As the world’s literary eyes turned toward Stockholm for the Nobel Prize award ceremony, where Han was presented her medal and diploma by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf that evening, Seoul hosted its festival. The library welcomed key figures, including Oh Ji-eun, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Library; Yoon Chul-ho, president of the Korean Publishers Association; and Yu Jung-hee, a member of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, along with 150 attendees at the opening session. In total, over 500 participants registered for the festival to experience its various programs, according to the library.
The festival began with a virtual congratulatory speech by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who acknowledged the global significance of Han’s achievement.
“Today, with Han’s groundbreaking achievement, we are shattering boundaries and witnessing the immense power of Korean literature resonating on the global stage,” Oh said. "Let us celebrate the transformative power of literature together.”
Attendees of all ages came to the library to immerse themselves in the celebration. Lee Tae-soo, 59, shared his admiration for Han's powerful storytelling.
“I’m currently reading the novel 'Human Acts' and am struck by how vividly she portrays the oppressive historical realities of the time. It's literature at its finest,” he said. "I signed up for this event the moment I heard about it. I plan to stay until the late-night seminar that ends at 8 p.m.”
One of the highlights of the event was the reading session. Actress Yoo Sun captivated the audience with her readings of Han’s works, including passages from "The Vegetarian" and selected poems. Her reading of a passage where the protagonist of "The Vegetarian" emotionally proclaims, “Nothing can be killed with soft, rounded breasts,” left some of the audience in tears. The readings were preceded and followed with jazz performances by the La Petite France Quartet, complementing the atmosphere of Han’s works.
“I was deeply moved by Yoo’s reading,” said Bae Eun-bi, 25, living in Seoul. “Han’s works have always been a source of strength in my life, but hearing those words spoken aloud made them even more impactful. This festival has reignited my love for literature.”
The festival also reflected on literature’s role in truth-telling and historical reckoning. It resonated especially profoundly as South Korea recently faced turmoil amid President Yoon Suk Yeol's unilateral martial law declaration on Dec. 3.
Yoon Chul-ho, president of the Korean Publishers Association, connected Han's literature to Korea’s tumultuous history of state violence in his commemorative address. “Han’s works, such as those depicting the Gwangju Democratic Uprising, remind us of the indomitable spirit and relentless pursuit of freedom that shape our identity today. But still, just a few days ago, we faced the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, again. This festival is a celebration of literature as a guardian of peace and memory.”
The event also included an engaging seminar featuring renowned authors Choi Eun-young and Park Sang-young, who discussed the future of Korean literature. Author Choi reflected on her connection to literature: “As a child who often felt frustrated by social injustices but lacked the ability to express it, writing became my liberation. Literature has that power.”
The outdoor space was also designed to complement the festive atmosphere. The Seoul Metropolitan Library set up an outdoor library area, complete with beanbags and camping chairs, inviting visitors to unwind with a book while immersing themselves in the festival's ambiance.
In a significant gesture to further promote reading, the Seoul Metropolitan Government offered a “late return amnesty” for library users with overdue books -- a policy applied across 232 libraries in the city. To commemorate this initiative, visitors to the festival were given tofu snacks, a Korean symbol of new beginnings.
Library director Oh stressed her desire to reshape how people perceive libraries.
“This festival was meant to break away from the traditional, quiet image of libraries and turn them into hubs for discussion, art, and storytelling,” she said. “We hope the ‘textual revolution’ sparked by Han’s Nobel win inspires deeper engagement with reading.” “This festival would become an annual event,” Oh added.
More from Headlines
-
Police arrest own chiefs, move to raid presidential office
-
Two scenarios for Korea's economic outlook
-
PM regrets failing to stop martial law