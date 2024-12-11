[From the Scene] Seoul Library hosts vibrant festival to celebrate Han Kang’s win

The audience listens as Yoon Chul-ho, president of the Korean Publishers Association, delivers his commemorative address at the Novel Literature Festival Seoul 2024 held at Seoul Metropolitan Library on Tuesday. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

On Tuesday afternoon, the typically tranquil atmosphere of the Seoul Metropolitan Library was transformed into an exuberant celebration. The library’s quiet reading rooms came alive with jazz music and animated discussions as bibliophiles gathered for the Novel Literature Festival Seoul 2024 in honor of author Han Kang.

The festival, organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Korean Publishers Association, was a joyous celebration of Han Kang, who made history as the first South Korean author -- and the first Asian woman -- to win the Nobel Prize in literature. The event featured activities including novel and poetry readings, live jazz performances and academic seminars on literature.

As the world’s literary eyes turned toward Stockholm for the Nobel Prize award ceremony, where Han was presented her medal and diploma by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf that evening, Seoul hosted its festival. The library welcomed key figures, including Oh Ji-eun, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Library; Yoon Chul-ho, president of the Korean Publishers Association; and Yu Jung-hee, a member of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, along with 150 attendees at the opening session. In total, over 500 participants registered for the festival to experience its various programs, according to the library.

The festival began with a virtual congratulatory speech by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who acknowledged the global significance of Han’s achievement.

“Today, with Han’s groundbreaking achievement, we are shattering boundaries and witnessing the immense power of Korean literature resonating on the global stage,” Oh said. "Let us celebrate the transformative power of literature together.”

Attendees of all ages came to the library to immerse themselves in the celebration. Lee Tae-soo, 59, shared his admiration for Han's powerful storytelling.

“I’m currently reading the novel 'Human Acts' and am struck by how vividly she portrays the oppressive historical realities of the time. It's literature at its finest,” he said. "I signed up for this event the moment I heard about it. I plan to stay until the late-night seminar that ends at 8 p.m.”