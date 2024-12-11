NK reports S. Korea’s political upheaval for 1st time

Protestors fill the streets in a rally to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol in Yeouido, Seoul on Dec. 7. (Yonhap)

North Korean media reported last week’s botched declaration of martial law in South Korea for the first time, breaking its silence on the fiasco, as well as on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s possible impeachment and rallies by South Korean protestors in Yeouido, western Seoul on Dec. 7.

The Korean Central News Agency, an overseas-oriented media outlet in North Korea, reported on Wednesday that the “puppet” regime of South Korea experienced a serious governance crisis after Yoon declared martial law, a move it characterized as an attempt to escape a desperate political situation.

Portraying South Korea’s situation as “pandemonium,” the reclusive regime’s state-run media reported the chronology of events leading to the failed attempt to impeach Yoon and public anger represented by the ongoing, large-scale rallies in front of the National Assembly from Dec. 7 to Tuesday.

“The martial law turmoil and impeachment incident show the vulnerability of South Korea. President Yoon Suk Yeol’s surprise martial law declaration represents his despair. Yoon’s political future is expected to face an early end and the international community keeps an eye on the situation in a strict manner,” KCNA reported.

Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s most widely circulated newspaper, also reported Wednesday on its sixth page that South Koreans are holding rallies to call for Yoon’s impeachment.

Although the newspaper published 21 photos of the candlelight rallies, featuring panoramic views of the Yeouido demonstrations and protestors with signs reading “Punish Yoon Suk Yeol,” “Criminal Yoon Suk Yeol” and “Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol," it did not reveal any images of lawmakers and ordinary South Koreans blocking the martial law troops from entering the National Assembly.

This marked the first time in a week that North Korea criticized the South, with Rodong Sinmun last addressing anti-Yoon protests on Dec. 4, according to Yonhap News Agency.

North Korean media had been reporting on anti-Yoon protests and activities every day since mid-November, but they remained silent from Dec. 5.