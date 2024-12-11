Mirae Asset hits W200tr in global ETF assets

Mirae Asset Global Investments holds an opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq stock market in July to celebrate the $50 billion milestone in its exchange-traded funds under management in the US. (Mirae Asset Global Investments)

Mirae Asset Global Investments announced Wednesday that its total global exchange-traded fund net assets have exceeded 200 trillion won ($139 billion).

Mirae Asset currently manages 624 ETF products across 13 countries, including Korea, the US, Canada, Australia and Japan. In just three years, after surpassing 100 trillion won in 2021, its ETF net assets have doubled to 202 trillion won, placing the company 12th among global ETF operators.

Mirae Asset was the first Korean asset manager to list ETFs on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in 2011. Since then, the company has steadily expanded its global presence. Notable acquisitions include Canada’s Horizons ETFs (Global X Canada) in 2011, the US-based Global X in 2018 and Australia’s ETF Securities (Global X Australia) in 2022.

The company has seen robust growth in its international ETF operations. The assets under management for Global X in the US have increased more than fivefold since its acquisition. Global X Canada has secured its position as the fourth-largest ETF operator in the country, focusing on income-oriented products.

Mirae Asset has also strengthened operations in Japan and Hong Kong, with Global X Hong Kong expanding into the Chinese market.

Additionally, its Indian branch ranked ninth among local asset managers, surpassing 2 trillion won in ETF net assets. According to ETFGI, it has achieved an annual average growth rate of 61.1 percent in ETF net worth over the past three years.

“Mirae Asset Group has been driving innovations to strengthen our global presence,” said Kim Young-hwan, a manager at Mirae Asset Global Investments. “We will do our utmost to provide unparalleled financial products and investment solutions while supporting their retirement preparation.”