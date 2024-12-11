Ex-defense minister attempts suicide in custody

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is currently being detained at a facility in Seoul on alleged collusion with President Yoon Suk Yeol in imposing martial law last week, attempted to take his own life late Tuesday night, a correctional official said Wednesday.

Shin Yong-hae, commissioner general of the Korea Correctional Service under the Justice Ministry, said Kim was discovered during the attempt.

“At approximately 11:52 p.m. an officer discovered Kim attempting suicide in the restroom at an area where detainees wait before arrest warrant issuance,” Shin told lawmakers at a parliamentary session of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee held Wednesday, indicating that he had used his garments to fashion a makeshift rope.

Kim reportedly ended his attempt as soon as the officer arrived and opened the door. He has been moved to a protective cell and is now in stable health condition, Shin added.

Kim’s attempt on his life occurred just before the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Late Tuesday night, the Seoul Central District Court approved an arrest warrant for Kim on allegations of playing a key role in insurrection and abuse of power -- only a day after prosecutors had filed for the warrant.

Judge Nam Cheon-gyu of the Seoul Central District Court approved the warrant, citing “the severity of the crime, the degree to which the allegations have been substantiated and concerns over evidence tampering.”

Kim became the first key figure arrested in the wake of the Dec. 3 martial law decree.

Kim faces allegations of spearheading actions during a state of emergency, including proposing the declaration of martial law to President Yoon Suk Yeol, ordering military intervention at the National Assembly and National Election Commission and drafting a preliminary martial law proclamation. He is also accused of ordering the arrest of political leaders from both ruling and opposition parties.