S-Oil honors coast guard officers for life-saving efforts

S-Oil CEO Anwar al-Hejazi (center) poses with Han Seung-man (right), a senior police officer of the Gunsan Coast Guard Station, and his wife during the 2024 Hero Maritime Officer award ceremony held in Seoul on Monday. (S-Oil)

Korean oil refiner S-Oil on Tuesday honored eight members of the Korea Coast Guard for their life-saving efforts with awards totaling 90 million won ($62,800).

The annual 2024 Hero Maritime Officers awards ceremony was held Monday at a Seoul hotel, with S-Oil CEO Anwar al-Hejazi, Korea National Council on Social Welfare Chairman Kim Seong-yee and Korea Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Jong-wook in attendance.

Han Seung-man, a senior police officer of the Gunsan Coast Guard Station in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, was honored as “Top Hero Maritime Officer” at the event, receiving a plaque and 20 million won.

Han rescued four sailors who were inside a capsized 35-ton fishing boat, finding them after conducting two underwater searches in September, near Gunsan.

Seven other coast guards, including Kwon O-min, an officer of the Coast Guard Rescue Unit in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, received plaques and 10 million won cash prizes each.

In line with the honoring ceremony, the S-Oil CEO was appointed as an honorary maritime officer by the Korea Coast Guard.

Al-Hejazi was appreciated for conducting various programs to support Korean coast guards, including the selection of the Heroic Maritime Officers, which began in 2013; scholarships for bereaved children of officers fallen in duty; and aid for injured officers’ health care, according to S-Oil.

“I am very pleased to be appointed as an honorary maritime officer in recognition of our ongoing contributions to maritime officers. We will keep providing unstinting support to maritime police officers,” al-Hejazi said at the event.