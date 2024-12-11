[Photo News] More accolades

Hyundai Motor announced Wednesday that the Ioniq 5N, the automaker's award-winning high-performance all-electric vehicle, has been selected as performance car of the year in the 2025 China Car of the Year Awards held at Crowne Plaza Beijing Lido. Hyundai Motor said that the Ioniq 5N's latest honor highlights the brand's competitiveness in China, which is one of the fastest EV-transitioning markets in the world. Based on its outstanding motor power, the Ioniq 5N also was recognized as the world performance car and performance EV of the year for 2024. (Hyundai Motor Group)