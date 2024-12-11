Kolmar Korea named one of world's best companies by Time magazine

Kolmar Korea announced Wednesday that it has been named one of the World's Best Companies in Sustainable Growth 2025 by US weekly magazine Time. Ranking 125th among 500 global firms, it is the only Korean cosmetics company on the list.

The rankings, compiled by German market research firm Statista, evaluated 70 million companies across 150 countries based on revenue growth, financial stability and environmental impact on a 100-point scale. Kolmar Korea scored 81.44 points, placing in the top 15 percent globally. Of the 500 firms selected, 23 were Korean.

The company highlighted that its three-year compound annual growth rate of 17 percent helped it secure a place in the top 25 percent for revenue growth. It also noted its strong performance in environmental metrics, including carbon emissions, renewable energy use and waste management, where it ranked in the top 10 percent globally.

Kolmar Korea also emphasized its role in supporting K-beauty’s growth by working with indie brands, while also leading in eco-friendly technologies. It introduced paper tubes and sticks to reduce plastic use by over 80 percent, innovations that have drawn global attention and reinforced its commitment to sustainability.

As part of its broader sustainability efforts, the company shared that it established an environmental, social, and governance committee under its board of directors and enhanced its internal management systems. These initiatives recently earned an A rating for ESG performance from the Korea Corporate Governance Service.

“We are honored to be recognized as a global leader in sustainable growth,” said Kolmar Korea Vice Chairman Yoon Sang-hyun. “We will continue to enhance our ESG management and drive innovation to fulfill our responsibilities as a representative global company of South Korea.”