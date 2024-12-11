K-pop glow sticks light up online secondhand market

A K-pop boy group NCT light stick used during a protest demanding the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol in Yeouido, Seoul, Dec. 6. (Yonhap)

The aftermath of the Dec. 3 martial law turmoil is felt even on the secondhand marketplaces of platforms like Karrot and Joonggonara.

Items such as K-pop light sticks and Yoon Suk Yeol commemorative wristwatches —labeled with new meanings amid recent protests and shifting public sentiment toward the president — have seen contrasting fates in these digital marketplaces.

Demand for K-pop light sticks has surged as they have emerged as a symbol of protest. Their limited production — typically reserved for fans of specific groups — has further heightened their desirability.

During the Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment demonstrations, many protest-goers swapped traditional candles for brighter, safer and more colorful light sticks. The gatherings, described by some as resembling K-pop concerts, were illuminated by light sticks from various groups like Blackpink, EXO, and NCT.

Among them, NCT’s light stick has stood out for its radiant glow.

One Joonggonara seller highlighted this appeal with a listing that read: “Prioritizing protest-goers — this light stick’s brightness is unbeatable,” priced at 30,000 won ($20.98).

On Karrot, light sticks range from 20,000 to 40,000 won depending on condition. One seller even offered free rentals with a refundable deposit of 50,000 won.

Meanwhile, the market for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s commemorative wristwatch tells a different story.

Once valued at up to 250,000 won following Yoon’s inauguration in 2022, the watch now struggles to attract buyers. Listings on Joonggonara have dipped as low as 60,000 won, while Karrot sellers are holding out for 80,000 won.