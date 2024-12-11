Elderly farmer anonymously donates savings to help others

An elderly woman recently donated 3 million won ($2,000) to the local government of Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, on the condition of anonymity, saying she earned the money while working as a farmer.

The mystery woman, who appeared to be in her late 70s or early 80s, entered Chungju City Hall at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 6. She said she wanted to donate money, handing officials a white envelope containing 3 million won in cash.

"I want to make a donation, thinking about all the help I've received from others during my lifetime. I want to help people who are struggling in winter," she was quoted as saying by city officials.

The officials asked for her name, but the woman said she did not want her name or face to be revealed. She identified herself only as a Chungju resident, saying she saved the money while working at a farm.

Chungju city officials said they will respect the woman's wishes and use the money to help low-income residents in the area.