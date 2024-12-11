Jeju’s fire festival was canceled over climate risk. Now locals want to revive it

Tourists gather at Saebyeol Oreum to set fire to the field during the Jeju Fire Festival held in March, 2019 (Jeju provincial government) Tourists gather at Saebyeol Oreum to set fire to the field during the Jeju Fire Festival held in March, 2019 (Jeju provincial government)

Since the late 90s, Korea’s southern island of Jeju has celebrated the arrival of spring by setting fire to vast fields of silver grass on the slopes of one of its famous volcanic cones. The annual event long attracted tourists and locals alike. However, the Jeju Fire Festival has been on hold for three consecutive years over safety and environmental concerns. Its resumption next March is now the subject of heated debate, with locals and environmental activists at odds. The debate centers around the environmental impact. While there is broad agreement that burning fields results in worse air quality, the question often comes down to how much environmental damage should be tolerated to preserve a cherished local festival. Daniel Swain, an American climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, offers a different perspective. "The act of intentionally burning fields actually lowers the risk of destructive wildfires," he said in an interview with The Korea Herald, referring to it as “a prescribed fire.” “It’s a land management tool used to reduce dry vegetation, like dead leaves and grass, which can serve as fuel for wildfires. Additionally, it supports healthy ecosystems by clearing out invasive species and encouraging the growth of native plants,” he added.

According to the climatologist, whose research focuses on climate-related natural hazards, wildfires -- as they become more intense and destructive – have emerged as a real threat to many countries. And globally, prescribed burning is “necessary to prevent wildfires and restore ecosystems to healthier conditions," he said. Revival eyed after three-year hiatus The three-day Jeju Fire Festival is a relatively recent tradition, first held in 1997. It started during a period when many local festivals were being launched or revived to boost regional economies and attract tourists. The festival features a range of interactive programs, including fire performances and traditional folk games, but the highlight is undoubtedly the torching of a 260,000-square-meter grass field on the southern slope of Saebyeol Oreum. It was apparently very successful, drawing somewhere between 200,000 and 300,000 visitors each year. Although the festival itself is not rooted in tradition, the burning ceremony traces its origins to Jeju’s ancient agricultural practice of "bangae," in which people burned dead grass to eliminate pests while praying for wealth and well-being. In 2022, the event was suspended in the wake of extensive wildfires which ravaged the country’s eastern coast. A total of 20,923 hectares of forest in Uljin and Samcheok, Gangwon Province, were burned -- an area more than a third the size of Seoul. It was not held the next two years either, as environmentalists intensified their criticism of the event, in addition to concerns about safety. In response, the Jeju provincial government decided to salvage the festival by using electric lighting instead of real fire to simulate burning flames. However, the situation took a new turn when the provincial council approved a bill in November, proposed by thousands of local residents, to revive the ceremony with real fire. One resident of Aewol-eup who spearheaded the bill is Kim Seong-jin, head of the Bongseong-ri village, who stressed "the importance of cultural heritage" in a phone interview with The Korea Herald. "Why do they (opponents of the Jeju Fire Festival) ignore the importance of educating future generations about the nomadic culture of our ancestors? The festival has played a crucial role in introducing the island’s culture and history not only to young people but also to foreign tourists," he said.

