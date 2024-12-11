Govt. to focus on enhancing competitiveness of domestic aviation industry following Korean Air-Asiana merger

Planes of Korean Air Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. are seen on the tarmac at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, in this Nov. 29 file photo. (Yonhap)

The government said Wednesday it will work to enhance the competitiveness of the domestic aviation industry while minimizing potential monopolistic harm from the soon pending merger between Korean Air Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc.

The transport ministry announced an aviation industry support plan during a meeting of industries-focused ministries held at Hanwha Ocean Co.'s research and development campus in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.

To manage monopoly concerns arising from the merger, the ministry said it will support the implementation and supervision of corrective measures mandated by the Fair Trade Commission set as part of approval conditions.

The FTC plans to establish a supervisory committee of experts by March to monitor Korean Air's compliance. Corrective measures include limiting fare hikes, prohibiting unfair mileage practices and maintaining the quality of services.

Airline operations, currently split between two terminals at Incheon International Airport, South Korea's main gateway west of Seoul, will also be reorganized. A detailed plan will be finalized by March.

The government also intends to support low-cost carriers to prevent the merger from weakening their market position, according to the ministry.

The ministry plans to secure additional traffic rights for medium- and long-haul routes for LCCs, such as those to Europe and South Asia, to expand their business opportunities.

Additionally, the government will oversee the smooth transfer of Asiana Airlines' cargo business to Air Incheon Co. to avoid disruptions in the national logistics network. Air Incheon is expected to complete the acquisition process in the first half of 2025. (Yonhap)