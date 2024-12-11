Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon banned from leaving country

    Yoon banned from leaving country
  2. 2

    [Exclusive] ‘Troops paused on way to Election Commission, felt something was up’

    [Exclusive] ‘Troops paused on way to Election Commission, felt something was up’
  3. 3

    ‘Drag lawmakers out’: Yoon’s chilling order to commander

    ‘Drag lawmakers out’: Yoon’s chilling order to commander
  4. 4

    Korean millennials, Gen Z make presence felt at protests

    Korean millennials, Gen Z make presence felt at protests
  5. 5

    Power struggle intensifies among investigative bodies over Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law case

    Power struggle intensifies among investigative bodies over Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law case
  1. 6

    Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisis

    Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisis
  2. 7

    'Orderly retreat' struggles to win support

    'Orderly retreat' struggles to win support
  3. 8

    Prosecutors tighten grip on Kim

    Prosecutors tighten grip on Kim
  4. 9

    Will ruling party lawmakers change course?

    Will ruling party lawmakers change course?
  5. 10

    Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday

    Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday
소아쌤

Russian Embassy in N. Korea hosts reception on ratification of mutual defense treaty

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 11, 2024 - 09:55

    • Link copied

This photo shows a reception celebrating the ratification of a mutual defense treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow. The news agency reported the reception was hosted by the Russian Embassy in North Korea on Tuesday. (KCNA) This photo shows a reception celebrating the ratification of a mutual defense treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow. The news agency reported the reception was hosted by the Russian Embassy in North Korea on Tuesday. (KCNA)

The Russian Embassy in North Korea has hosted a reception to celebrate the ratification of a mutual defense treaty between the two nations, the North's state media reported Wednesday.

North Korea's top officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the Supreme People's Assembly's standing committee, Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, attended the reception Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signed between North Korean leader Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in June, commits both nations to provide immediate military assistance to each other in the event of war. The treaty went into effect last Wednesday.

During a speech at the reception, Choe called the treaty "a brilliant fruition of the outstanding foresight, political will and decision of the heads" of the two nations, the KCNA noted.

She also declared North Korea's commitment to "boost support and solidarity with Russia in every field" and "achieve the lasting development" of the friendly relations between North Korea and Russia.

"The heroic Russian army and people would achieve victory in their just cause of defending the sovereign rights and security of the country and building an independent multi-polar world by closely uniting around the respected President Putin," Choe said.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora, who hosted the reception, said in his speech that Kim and Putin's meetings in Vladivostok and Pyongyang "deepened their friendly relations and mutual trust" and "enriched the genuine fraternal character and militant friendship" between their nations. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines