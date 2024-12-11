Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon banned from leaving country

    Yoon banned from leaving country
  2. 2

    [Exclusive] ‘Troops paused on way to Election Commission, felt something was up’

    [Exclusive] ‘Troops paused on way to Election Commission, felt something was up’
  3. 3

    ‘Drag lawmakers out’: Yoon’s chilling order to commander

    ‘Drag lawmakers out’: Yoon’s chilling order to commander
  4. 4

    Korean millennials, Gen Z make presence felt at protests

    Korean millennials, Gen Z make presence felt at protests
  5. 5

    Power struggle intensifies among investigative bodies over Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law case

    Power struggle intensifies among investigative bodies over Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law case
  1. 6

    Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisis

    Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisis
  2. 7

    'Orderly retreat' struggles to win support

    'Orderly retreat' struggles to win support
  3. 8

    Prosecutors tighten grip on Kim

    Prosecutors tighten grip on Kim
  4. 9

    Will ruling party lawmakers change course?

    Will ruling party lawmakers change course?
  5. 10

    Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday

    Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday
지나쌤

Seoul shares open slightly higher as martial law probe gains traction

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 11, 2024 - 09:45

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened slightly higher Wednesday as a widespread investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law declaration by various law enforcement agencies gained traction.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 6.44 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,424.28 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The president faces a criminal investigation in connection with insurrection and other charges related to his short-lived martial law order last week.

Earlier in the day, heads of the National Police Agency and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency were placed under emergency arrest in connection with their alleged involvement.

Overnight, the US stock market declined amid concerns in the semiconductor industry following the earnings report from TSMC, the world's largest foundry, and caution ahead of the release of inflation data

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 0.25 percent, and the S&P fell 0.3 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.35 percent.

In Seoul, battery and energy shares advanced, with LG Energy Solution up 0.39 percent and SK Innovation adding 0.59 percent.

Steel and financial shares also gained ground, with top steelmaker Posco Holdings rising 0.37 percent and Shinhan Financial gaining 1.1 percent.

Leading air carrier Korean Air rose 1.27 percent as it was set to finalize its protracted merger deal with industry rival Asiana Airlines later in the day.

The local currency was trading at 1,433.60 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 6.70 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines