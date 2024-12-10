Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon banned from leaving country

    Yoon banned from leaving country
  2. 2

    [Exclusive] ‘Troops paused on way to Election Commission, felt something was up’

    [Exclusive] ‘Troops paused on way to Election Commission, felt something was up’
  3. 3

    ‘Drag lawmakers out’: Yoon’s chilling order to commander

    ‘Drag lawmakers out’: Yoon’s chilling order to commander
  4. 4

    Korean millennials, Gen Z make presence felt at protests

    Korean millennials, Gen Z make presence felt at protests
  5. 5

    Power struggle intensifies among investigative bodies over Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law case

    Power struggle intensifies among investigative bodies over Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law case
  1. 6

    'Orderly retreat' struggles to win support

    'Orderly retreat' struggles to win support
  2. 7

    Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday

    Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday
  3. 8

    'Squid Game 2' will leave audience reflecting on social chaos of today

    'Squid Game 2' will leave audience reflecting on social chaos of today
  4. 9

    Prosecutors tighten grip on Kim

    Prosecutors tighten grip on Kim
  5. 10

    Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisis

    Speak or not to speak? K-pop stars face dilemma amid national crisis
피터빈트

[Graphic News] Lee Jae-myung leads suitability for the next president

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Dec. 11, 2024 - 08:01

    • Link copied

As President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law raises the possibility of an early presidential election, Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, has emerged as the leading candidate for the presidency.

A survey conducted by Media Research and commissioned by the news agency Newspim polled 1,007 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide using an automatic response system (ARS) on Sunday. Respondents were asked, “Among the following individuals, who do you think is most suitable to be the next president?” The results showed Lee Jae-myung leading decisively with 52.4 percent.

Trailing behind, Han Dong-hoon, leader of the People Power Party, received 9.8 percent, followed by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon at 6.7 percent, Cho Kuk, leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, at 5.5 percent, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo at 4.9 percent, Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Dong-yeon at 3.9 percent and former South Gyeongsang Province Gov, Kim Kyung-soo at 3.1 percent.

More from Headlines