[Graphic News] Lee Jae-myung leads suitability for the next president

As President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law raises the possibility of an early presidential election, Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, has emerged as the leading candidate for the presidency.

A survey conducted by Media Research and commissioned by the news agency Newspim polled 1,007 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide using an automatic response system (ARS) on Sunday. Respondents were asked, “Among the following individuals, who do you think is most suitable to be the next president?” The results showed Lee Jae-myung leading decisively with 52.4 percent.

Trailing behind, Han Dong-hoon, leader of the People Power Party, received 9.8 percent, followed by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon at 6.7 percent, Cho Kuk, leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, at 5.5 percent, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo at 4.9 percent, Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Dong-yeon at 3.9 percent and former South Gyeongsang Province Gov, Kim Kyung-soo at 3.1 percent.