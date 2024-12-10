Finance ministry vows swift execution of 2025 budget

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon banned from leaving country
-
2
[Exclusive] ‘Troops paused on way to Election Commission, felt something was up’
-
3
Korean millennials, Gen Z make presence felt at protests
-
4
Power struggle intensifies among investigative bodies over Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law case
-
5
'Orderly retreat' struggles to win support
Finance ministry vows swift execution of 2025 budgetBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 10, 2024 - 21:39
The government will make every effort to prepare for the swift execution of next year's budget to help stabilize people's livelihoods and respond to external uncertainties, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry issued the statement shortly after the National Assembly passed next year's national budget of 673.3 trillion won ($471.5 billion), following a 4.1 trillion-won cut by the main opposition Democratic Party.
"The government will make every effort to prepare for the budget's execution for the stabilization of people's livelihoods and to respond to external uncertainties, and execute it as swiftly as possible once the new fiscal year begins," it said.
More from Headlines
-
'Drag lawmakers out': Yoon's chilling order to commander
-
Assembly passes special probe into Yoon's insurrection charges
-
Prosecutors accelerate martial law probe