Culture minister urges opposition to halt impeachment of Cabinet ministers

Culture minister Yu In-chon speaks during a press briefing in his capacity as the government spokesperson at the main government building in Seoul on Dec. 10, 2024. (Yonhap)

The culture minister on Tuesday called on opposition parties to refrain from impeaching two Cabinet ministers overseeing the nation's legal and security matters in connection with President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law declaration, warning such actions could destabilize the government.

Speaking in his capacity as the government spokesperson at the main government building in Seoul, Yu In-chon issued a public statement emphasizing the need for stability in state governance.

"I earnestly appeal to opposition parties to demonstrate wisdom and restraint befitting majority-holding parties so the government can focus on the stable management of state affairs," Yu said.

Yu's remarks were a direct response to the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) proposals of impeachment motions against Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and Cho Ji-ho, head of the Korean National Police Agency, for their alleged roles in the martial law declaration last week.

The impeachment proposals come on the heels of Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min's resignation, which followed a similar motion filed by the DP over his role in the same controversy.

The DP-led opposition bloc, which holds a commanding majority of 192 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, plans to vote on the impeachment motions against the justice minister and the police chief during the main parliamentary session Thursday.

"Such actions would leave all the positions responsible for South Korea's public safety and legal administration completely vacant, posing a great danger to the daily lives of the people," he said.

The minister also warned of broader implications, cautioning that instability in governance could undermine South Korea's international alliances and economic resilience.