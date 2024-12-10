Woman who helped those in need for 20 years dies, donates organs to 4

The family of a 67-year-old woman, who dedicated much of her life to volunteer work, respected her wishes by donating her organs and tissues to those in medical need after her death, the state-run organ donation agency said Tuesday.

Jang Song-gu died on Nov. 6 after falling critically ill five days earlier, according to the Korea Organ Donation Agency. Shortly after she passed away at the Keimyung University Donsan Medical Center, her liver, right kidney, right eye and left eye were donated to four individuals.

Human tissue donation -- referring to the transplanting of body tissues, such as skin, corneas and bone -- of Jang's body was also carried out for 100 patients.

Born the eldest of four children, Jang was described as a calm and kindhearted person who found happiness in helping others. She engaged in volunteer work for the needy for the past 20 years.

The family of the deceased said she had talked frequently and positively about organ and tissue donation, and that they wished to honor her wishes. According to Jang's family, saying good-bye hurts so much, and leaving a part of her in the world would be better for them.