Lawsuit eyes W100,000 per person in damage compensation from Yoon

Lawsuit eyes W100,000 per person in damage compensation from YoonBy Shin Ji-hye
Published : Dec. 10, 2024 - 17:27
Two lawyers are recruiting plaintiffs for a lawsuit against President Yoon Suk Yeol, seeking compensation of 100,000 won ($70) per individual for alleged psychological damages stemming from his declaration of martial law.
They argue Yoon’s actions during the martial law incident violated constitutional principles and caused public distress.
The lawsuit is led by two attorneys: Lee Geum-kyu, who represented the National Assembly during the impeachment trial of former President Park Geun-hye, and Kim Jung-ho, who represented plaintiffs in libel cases related to former military dictator Chun Doo-hwan’s memoirs.
The lawyers plan to recruit 105 people to serve as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The number is symbolic, mirroring the 105 lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party who abstained during the presidential impeachment vote, they said.
“Any citizen aged 19 or older is eligible to participate,” said the lawyers, emphasizing that legal fees will be waived and any awarded damages will be donated to charity.
“President Yoon’s declaration of martial law and the actions of the martial law army, which obstructed lawmakers from voting, were unconstitutional,” Lee said in an online post soliciting plaintiffs. “These actions left the public feeling threatened.”
