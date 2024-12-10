Adult politicians may be divided, but teen leaders speak with one voice: Yoon out

Heo Yul (left), chairman of the Eunpyeong Youth Committee under the Democratic Party of Korea, and Kim Si-hyun, chairman of the Future Generation Committee under the People Power Party’s Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, district (Heo and Kim)

South Korea’s two main parties cannot quite agree on what to do with President Yoon Suk Yeol after his botched attempt to rule the country under martial law. Their clash resulted in a failed vote to impeach Yoon on Saturday. As a result, Yoon remains president of South Korea.

However, two 19-year-olds, despite their respective affiliations with the opposing parties, believe it is time to put party interests aside. In interviews with The Korea Herald, both said there is no way forward for Korea except to remove the president from office immediately.

“President Yoon has been booked as a suspect on charges of insurrection. The ruling party's actions of defending him are unacceptable,” said Kim Si-hyun, who heads a youth committee under the ruling People Power Party’s Bucheon district chapter in Gyeonggi Province. He graduated from high school this year.

He said it was “lamentable” to see lawmakers of the ruling party walking out on the impeachment motion. He added those adults should cast their ballots in the upcoming impeachment vote, whether in favor of or against the impeachment.

“Personally, I believe the party should take responsibility, in line with the overwhelming public demand for impeachment.”

Heo Yul leads the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea’s youth committee in Seoul’s Eunpyeong-gu. He said, “Impeachment is the National Assembly's only possible option.”

He initially thought it would be preferable for the president to voluntarily resign to minimize social unrest. But his thoughts changed after watching Yoon’s address after the martial law’s reversal. “He showed no responsibility for the situation,” he stressed.

Heo stressed that lawmakers should make a bipartisan decision to hold Yoon accountable for the martial law crisis.

Kim and Heo both joined the political parties at the age of 16 in 2022, when the minimum age for joining a political party was lowered from the previous 18 to 16, according to the revised Political Party Act, making it possible for teenagers to engage in political activities.

As leaders of respective youth committees of the two main political parties, they have proposed youth-related policies and organized rallies and forums on youth issues, such as the student rights ordinance.

It was the candlelight vigils in 2016 to oust former President Park Geun-hye over corruption scandals that prompted them to open their eyes to politics.

Kim, who was an elementary school student that year, said, "The candlelight demonstrations made me understand the significance of citizens' criticism of the government's mistakes.

“Regardless of left or right ideologies, young people must take an interest in politics and should be able to raise their voices. It is us who will lead the future generations.”

The teenage politicos viewed the fallout from martial law as a threat to democracy, but at the same time, as a turning point for teenagers to become more aware of politics.

"Many young students who weren't interested in politics started discussing it after martial law was declared. Those who recognize the seriousness of the situation are voluntarily organizing or participating in rallies," Heo said.

Kim echoed Heo's remarks, adding, "From the democratic system of checks and balances to the potential consequences of the president's wrongdoings, I've seen many teenagers shaping their understanding of politics and democracy amid the chaos of martial law."

Meanwhile, Kim and Heo plan to organize a joint demonstration later this week, calling for Yoon's resignation and bipartisan efforts to stabilize the political situation.