A Korean teacher declared 'martial law' in class. Students rose up in response

This photo provided by a Gangwon-based teacher shows a decree enforced by the teacher in a mock martial law experiment. (Yonhap)

A teacher at a second grade class of an elementary school in Gangwon Province conducted a reenactment of the recent political turmoil to teach children about the law.

The mock classroom martial law decree denied misbehaving and disobeying students freedom of speech and outdoor play during lunch break. It ended when students eventually turned the tables, denying teacher the authority to impose such rules.

According to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday, the educational experiment took place on Dec. 4, the day after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, only to lift it in the early hours of Dec. 4. To explain the overnight turmoil to students, the teacher decided to use the incident as a lesson on law and democracy.

Kim declared "Teacher Kim's decree," parody of Yoon’s martial law decree, which included a series of rules that included: a person who hits another shall be hit, a person who hits another is banned from talking for an hour. Violators were to be “executed,” a term later explained to the children as meaning being kicked out of school.

Kim told Yonhap that students became gloom and fearful of the teacher, which intensified as more clauses were added to the decree.

A group of sixth grade students -- under Kim's instructions -- then came over to the classroom and protested the "Kim's decree." They shouted "Kim out!" while urging the younger students to follow suit.

United students managed to drive the teacher out, and came up with an "Our classroom decree," which stated three clauses: 1) Teacher's Kim's decree cannot be created, 2) Kim is stupid, 3) Kim should be hit by us (misspelled).