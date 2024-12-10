Korean youth to adults: 'Do what you taught us'

Youth activists gather at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Tuesday, holding a banner reading, “49,052 Youth Voices Demand: Yoon Seok Yeol Must Step Down,” as part of a protest against martial law and threats to democracy. (Moon Joon Hyun/The Korea Herald)

“We were taught in school to stand against military dictatorships and defend democracy, but what’s the point of learning it if we don’t practice it? We refuse to stay silent anymore.”

These words, spoken by Kim Dong-hee, a young activist from the Youth Human Rights Movement Coalition “Jieum,” captured the spirit of a historic youth-led protest in South Korea.

On Tuesday, students and young activists gathered at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul to demand the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose recent declaration of martial law has sparked outrage across the nation. Reading from a joint statement, the activists declared, “President Yoon Suk Yeol, who threatens freedom and human rights, must step down immediately.”

Unprecedented youth mobilization

The protest centered on the “Declaration on the National Crisis,” a grassroots petition launched by Jieum and Asunaro: Action for Youth Rights of Korea. The campaign, which began just days after President Yoon’s martial law announcement on Dec. 3, quickly exceeded expectations. More than 52,000 people signed the declaration, including nearly 50,000 youth under the age of 19, as well as 950 adults and 123 advocacy groups. Organizers initially aimed for just 1,000 signatures.