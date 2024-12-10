Most Popular
Korean youth to adults: 'Do what you taught us'
Nearly 50,000 teenagers sign petition for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachmentBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Dec. 10, 2024 - 17:08
“We were taught in school to stand against military dictatorships and defend democracy, but what’s the point of learning it if we don’t practice it? We refuse to stay silent anymore.”
These words, spoken by Kim Dong-hee, a young activist from the Youth Human Rights Movement Coalition “Jieum,” captured the spirit of a historic youth-led protest in South Korea.
On Tuesday, students and young activists gathered at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul to demand the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose recent declaration of martial law has sparked outrage across the nation. Reading from a joint statement, the activists declared, “President Yoon Suk Yeol, who threatens freedom and human rights, must step down immediately.”
Unprecedented youth mobilization
The protest centered on the “Declaration on the National Crisis,” a grassroots petition launched by Jieum and Asunaro: Action for Youth Rights of Korea. The campaign, which began just days after President Yoon’s martial law announcement on Dec. 3, quickly exceeded expectations. More than 52,000 people signed the declaration, including nearly 50,000 youth under the age of 19, as well as 950 adults and 123 advocacy groups. Organizers initially aimed for just 1,000 signatures.
“This is the first time in history that over 50,000 youth have united to call for a president’s resignation,” said Nanda, an activist with Jieum. “It shows just how deeply people -- especially the youth -- are angered by this administration.”
Signatures poured in from across the country, with particularly high participation in Gyeonggi Province (18,312), Seoul (8,529) and Busan (3,025). Eight school student councils, including those from Bundang High School in Gyeonggi and Yonghwa Girls’ High School, joined the effort.
Outrage over eroding youth rights
Activists accuse President Yoon of repeatedly undermining the Korean youth’s rights. They cited examples like the government’s censorship of a high school student’s satirical cartoon known as the “Yoon Suk Yeol Train,” which led to political pressure on the Korea Manhwa Contents Agency. Another key grievance is Yoon’s attempt to revise the Student Rights Ordinance, a move activists say weakens existing protections for young people.
“President Yoon’s policies have directly harmed the youth,” said Soo-young, an 18-year-old activist with Asunaro. “His martial law declaration is the latest step in a campaign of fear that has turned our lives upside down. We don’t want a leader who suppresses our rights and freedoms.”
The activists did not only target President Yoon. They also criticized lawmakers from the ruling People’s Power Party who opposed efforts to impeach him. Jieum’s Nanda called out ruling party member Yoon Sang-hyun for claiming his stance was “to protect our children and the future.”
“Does he really care about the lives and opinions of youth?” Nanda asked. “Politicians often use phrases like ‘for the future and our children’ as empty rhetoric. The future belongs to us, and we’ll decide it for ourselves.”
