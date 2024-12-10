[Photo News] Sound of tomorrow

LG Electronics on Tuesday unveiled its revamped wireless audio brand LG Xboom, in collaboration with US rapper and producer will.i.am as “experiential architect.” The brand’s wireless speakers come with a new sound identity and user-centric designs, including an AI-powered radio app for personalized content. Its Xboom Buds earphones, formerly LG Tone Free, have also been upgraded for their official debut at the upcoming CES tech show in Las Vegas in January. (LG Electronics)