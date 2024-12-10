[Photo News] Sound of tomorrow

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon banned from leaving country
-
2
[Exclusive] ‘Troops paused on way to Election Commission, felt something was up’
-
3
Korean millennials, Gen Z make presence felt at protests
-
4
Power struggle intensifies among investigative bodies over Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law case
-
5
'Orderly retreat' struggles to win support
-
6
Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday
-
7
'Squid Game 2' will leave audience reflecting on social chaos of today
-
8
Ruling party lawmaker to back impeachment motion
-
9
Assembly to vote Tuesday on Yoon insurrection probe
-
10
Cheaper Chinese chips hamper profit outlook for Samsung, SK hynix
[Photo News] Sound of tomorrowBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 10, 2024 - 17:04
LG Electronics on Tuesday unveiled its revamped wireless audio brand LG Xboom, in collaboration with US rapper and producer will.i.am as “experiential architect.” The brand’s wireless speakers come with a new sound identity and user-centric designs, including an AI-powered radio app for personalized content. Its Xboom Buds earphones, formerly LG Tone Free, have also been upgraded for their official debut at the upcoming CES tech show in Las Vegas in January. (LG Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Prosecutors speed up martial law investigation
-
Assembly passes special probe into Yoon's insurrection charges
-
Signs of martial law plotting begin to surface