Hanjin Logistics shares market penetration strategies with e-commerce sellers

Hanjin Logistics President Emily Cho (left) and CEO Noh Sam-sug (right) pose for a photo with recipients at the Unboxing Day 2024 awards ceremony. (Hanjin Logistics)

South Korean logistics company Hanjin Logistics said Tuesday that it has hosted its “Unboxing Day” event, aimed at sharing marketing strategies and insights to help e-commerce sellers enter the global market.

The event, which attracted around 390 attendees, featured an awards ceremony, panel discussions and networking opportunities. Following last year's inaugural event, Hanjin continued to honor key clients with awards. In the “Heritage” category, four clients were recognized for their close collaboration with the company, while five clients received “Creative” awards for significant growth through partnerships.

Hanjin President Emily Cho opened the afternoon event by presenting the theme of Unboxing Day. The program included “Insight Talks,” where industry leaders shared practical strategies for success in global e-commerce. Lee Ju-kwang, founder of APR and executive adviser at BM Smile, provided expert advice on brand growth. Chang Dong-seon, CEO of Curious Brand Lab, discussed essential considerations for entering international markets, focusing on country-specific consumer trends.

The first panel discussion brought together marketing and branding experts, including Lee Seung-yun, a business professor at Konkuk University; Park Hyun-soo, chief operating officer of Goodai Global; and Cho Eun-woo, CEO of BokManSa, known for its frozen gimbap products. The panelists shared insights on overseas marketing strategies and brand establishment.

The second panel featured Kim Cheol-min, CEO of Beyond X, Kim Jee-yeon, partnership manager at TikTok Korea, and Jung Keun-il, chief of Hanjin’s global business division. They explored effective logistics solutions and ways to utilize global online platforms.

Meanwhile, attendees engaged in booth programs that showcased Hanjin’s services, including the One-Click Service, Swoop and Slow Recipe. Partner companies also operated booths, offering valuable information and networking opportunities. Interactive activities, such as a photo wall, photo booth, donation flea market and stamp tours, added a lively touch to the event, the company said.

“During this second Unboxing Day, we enhanced communication and cooperation with our partners while providing practical insights. We will continue our efforts for mutual growth,” said a company official.