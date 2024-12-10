Police to summon PM, ministers over martial law meeting

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, along with other Cabinet members and the head of the National Intelligence Service, has been summoned for questioning by the National Office of Investigation, regarding their attendance at a Cabinet meeting held after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.

The special investigation team under the office stated Tuesday, “If the accused refuse to appear, we will promptly proceed with legal measures, including forced investigation.”

In addition to Han, the Cabinet meeting reportedly included Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Unification Minister Kim Young-ho, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong and SMEs Minister Oh Young-ju. Although not a Cabinet member, National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong was also present.

Earlier in the day, the NOI also announced overseas travel bans for top police officials on accusations of aiding the martial law declaration.

Those banned include Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, Kim Bong-sik, chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and Mok Hyun-tae, head of the National Assembly Police Guards, which is tasked with protecting the parliament under the Seoul police.

The three police chiefs are accused of blocking access to the National Assembly at the request of the military when the martial law was declared.

The travel bans were also extended to military figures linked to the declaration, including Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, chief of the Capital Defense Command, and Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-geun, chief of the Special Warfare Command.