Ahn Eun-jin returns to stage as astronomer in 'Silent Sky'

Trust in director Kim Min-jung, the Myeongdong Theater, the single-cast format and the compelling script were actor Ahn Eun-jin's key reasons for choosing "Silent Sky" for her long-awaited return to the stage.

“I was nervous about getting back on stage after so long, unsure how I would even manage rehearsals,” Ahn said during a press conference Monday at the National Theater Company’s Myeongdong Theater.

“But I had absolute trust in director Kim Min-jung. Plus, performing at Myeongdong Arts Theater -- a place I dreamed of as a student -- made the opportunity even more special.”

Ahn, widely recognized for her roles in hit series like "Hospital Playlist" and "My Dearest" (2023), recalled her stage debut in 2012 in Kim’s musical "Werther."

She now takes on the role of Henrietta Leavitt in the National Theater Company’s year-end production, "Silent Sky." Leavitt’s groundbreaking discovery of a method to measure vast distances to remote galaxies transformed our understanding of the scale and nature of the universe.

“Its story carries immense strength and draws you deeper with every read,” Ahn said. "Also, having one actor play the same role throughout the run allows the performance to grow richer and more profound with each day.”