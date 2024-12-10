Korean restaurant in New York awarded three Michelin stars

Jungsik, the fine-dining Korean restaurant led by Chef Yim Jung-sik, was awarded three Michelin stars on Tuesday. (Michelin)

Jungsik, the fine-dining Korean restaurant helmed by Chef Yim Jung-sik, was awarded three Michelin stars Tuesday, becoming the first Korean restaurant in New York to receive the recognition.

The Michelin Guide 2024 New York ceremony was held Tuesday at The Glasshouse in Manhattan, New York.

Jungsik is the New York branch of the Korean restaurant Jungsikdang in Seoul, which opened in 2011. It first earned its two Michelin stars in New York in 2014.

According to Michelin, the restaurant’s unique approach to blending Korean culinary traditions with modern fine dining has earned praise for its innovation and authenticity.