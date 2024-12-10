Korean restaurant in New York awarded three Michelin stars

Most Popular
Korean restaurant in New York awarded three Michelin starsBy Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec. 10, 2024 - 14:27
Jungsik, the fine-dining Korean restaurant helmed by Chef Yim Jung-sik, was awarded three Michelin stars Tuesday, becoming the first Korean restaurant in New York to receive the recognition.
The Michelin Guide 2024 New York ceremony was held Tuesday at The Glasshouse in Manhattan, New York.
Jungsik is the New York branch of the Korean restaurant Jungsikdang in Seoul, which opened in 2011. It first earned its two Michelin stars in New York in 2014.
According to Michelin, the restaurant’s unique approach to blending Korean culinary traditions with modern fine dining has earned praise for its innovation and authenticity.
Known for drawing inspiration from Korean culture, Jungsik incorporates elements such as gimbap and Jeju Island’s iconic "dolhareubang," or stone statues, into its unique menu.
As the Michelin website describes, "What Yim does best is drawing inspiration from the familiar — gimbap, bibimbap, platter of nine delicacies, and napa wraps with pork — and creating something unexpected yet surprisingly evocative and authentic."
This year’s Michelin Guide also included Joo Ok, a Korean restaurant founded in 2016 by Chef Shin Chang-ho, which relocated from Seoul to New York this year.
The 2024 guide added 13 new stars in New York: one new three-star, three two-star, eight one-star and one green star.
