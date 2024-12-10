[Photo News] JB Financial eyes new home in Seoul

Most Popular
-
6
Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy
-
7
[News Analysis] How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?
-
8
[News Analysis] Vegetative presidency undermines diplomatic efforts, achievements
-
9
Power struggle intensifies among investigative bodies over Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law case
-
10
Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday
[Photo News] JB Financial eyes new home in SeoulBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 10, 2024 - 13:49
JB Financial Group Chairman Kim Ki-hong speaks at a ground-breaking ceremony of the Jeonju, North Jeolla Province-based financial group’s new office in Seosomun, central Seoul, Monday. The new 19-story building, set for completion by 2027, is located on a 2,665 square-meter site and boasts 39,963 square meters of floor space. JB’s holding company and key affiliates plan to relocate to the new building. (JB Financial Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Korean millennials, Gen Z make presence felt at protests
-
Ruling party lawmaker to back impeachment motion
-
'Orderly retreat' struggles to win support