  1. 1

    Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan

  2. 2

    Yoon banned from leaving country

  3. 3

    Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?

  4. 4

    [Exclusive] ‘Troops paused on way to Election Commission, felt something was up’

  5. 5

    KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'

  1. 6

    Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy

  2. 7

    [News Analysis] How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?

  3. 8

    [News Analysis] Vegetative presidency undermines diplomatic efforts, achievements

  4. 9

    Power struggle intensifies among investigative bodies over Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law case

  5. 10

    Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday

[Photo News] JB Financial eyes new home in Seoul

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 10, 2024 - 13:49

    • Link copied

JB Financial Group Chairman Kim Ki-hong speaks at a ground-breaking ceremony of the Jeonju, North Jeolla Province-based financial group’s new office in Seosomun, central Seoul, Monday. The new 19-story building, set for completion by 2027, is located on a 2,665 square-meter site and boasts 39,963 square meters of floor space. JB’s holding company and key affiliates plan to relocate to the new building. (JB Financial Group)

