[Photo News] JB Financial eyes new home in Seoul

JB Financial Group Chairman Kim Ki-hong speaks at a ground-breaking ceremony of the Jeonju, North Jeolla Province-based financial group’s new office in Seosomun, central Seoul, Monday. The new 19-story building, set for completion by 2027, is located on a 2,665 square-meter site and boasts 39,963 square meters of floor space. JB’s holding company and key affiliates plan to relocate to the new building. (JB Financial Group)