Defense intelligence general suspended for martial law involvement

Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, former head of the Defense Intelligence Command (Newsis)

An Army major general who previously led the Defense Intelligence Command has been suspended from duty, following allegations of involvement in the recent short-lived martial law declaration, the Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

"The Defense Ministry suspended Gen. Moon Sang-ho, commander of the Korea Defense Intelligence Command, from his duty effective Dec. 10, due to confirmed involvement to the ongoing situation," the ministry's spokesperson office stated in a text message to reporters.

The spokesperson office added that Moon was reassigned to a unit in the capital area amid investigations into his alleged role in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

A day earlier, the Defense Ministry addressed local reports alleging that Defense Intelligence Command personnel were deployed to photograph the server room of the National Election Commission’s headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, during the martial law declaration.

Moon’s suspension brings the total number of military generals suspended to six, including the commanders of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, Capital Defense Command and Special Warfare Command.