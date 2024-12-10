Ruling party lawmaker to back impeachment motion

Rep. Kim Sang-wook of the ruling People Power Party speaks in a press conference held at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Rep. Kim Sang-wook of will no longer take part in his party's boycott of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, the People Power Party lawmaker announced Tuesday in a press conference at the National Assembly.

Kim was one of the three lawmakers from the ruling party who cast their votes, while the other PPP members vacated the chamber to boycott the impeachment vote on Dec. 7.

While revealing his vote was against the impeachment bill, stemming from his party’s stance rather than his personal judgment, Kim expressed that he would vote in favor of Yoon’s impeachment unless a clear road map for his removal from office is presented on Dec. 8.

Kim was elected as the representative for Ulsan’s Nam-gu A constituency this year.