Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan

    Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan
  2. 2

    Yoon banned from leaving country

    Yoon banned from leaving country
  3. 3

    Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?

    Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?
  4. 4

    [Exclusive] ‘Troops paused on way to Election Commission, felt something was up’

    [Exclusive] ‘Troops paused on way to Election Commission, felt something was up’
  5. 5

    KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'

    KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'
  1. 6

    Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy

    Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy
  2. 7

    [News Analysis] How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?

    [News Analysis] How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?
  3. 8

    [News Analysis] Vegetative presidency undermines diplomatic efforts, achievements

    [News Analysis] Vegetative presidency undermines diplomatic efforts, achievements
  4. 9

    Power struggle intensifies among investigative bodies over Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law case

    Power struggle intensifies among investigative bodies over Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law case
  5. 10

    Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday

    Next impeachment vote against Yoon to take place Saturday
소아쌤

Ruling party lawmaker to back impeachment motion

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Dec. 10, 2024 - 11:15

    • Link copied

Rep. Kim Sang-wook of the ruling People Power Party speaks in a press conference held at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap) Rep. Kim Sang-wook of the ruling People Power Party speaks in a press conference held at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Rep. Kim Sang-wook of will no longer take part in his party's boycott of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, the People Power Party lawmaker announced Tuesday in a press conference at the National Assembly.

Kim was one of the three lawmakers from the ruling party who cast their votes, while the other PPP members vacated the chamber to boycott the impeachment vote on Dec. 7.

While revealing his vote was against the impeachment bill, stemming from his party’s stance rather than his personal judgment, Kim expressed that he would vote in favor of Yoon’s impeachment unless a clear road map for his removal from office is presented on Dec. 8.

Kim was elected as the representative for Ulsan’s Nam-gu A constituency this year.

More from Headlines