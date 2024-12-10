Police chief slapped with exit ban in martial law probe

Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, and two other top police officials have been banned from leaving the country in connection with the ongoing police investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law last week, the National Office of Investigation said Tuesday.

The NOI said its special investigation team also imposed an overseas travel ban on Kim Bong-sik, chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and Mok Hyun-tae, head of the National Assembly Police Guards.

The travel ban was enforced by the Ministry of Justice at 8 p.m. Monday, the office noted, adding the three were allegedly involved in controlling access to the National Assembly during the martial law enforcement on Dec. 3.

In addition, the NOI said, Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, chief of the Capital Defense Command, and Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, chief of the Army Special Warfare Command, have also been slapped with a travel ban in connection with the same investigation.

The NOI said it has asked the defense ministry and several military commands to submit data on the deployment of troops related to the martial law declaration. (Yonhap)