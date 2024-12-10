'Squid Game' Season 2 earns Golden Globe nomination before release

This photo provided by Netflix is a scene from "Squid Game" Season 2, set for release Dec. 26, Thursday. (Yonhap)

Netflix's "Squid Game" Season 2 has been nominated for best drama at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, making history as one of the few shows to secure a nomination prior to its release.

According to the list of nominees announced by the awards Monday (U.S. time), the Korean survival thriller set for release Dec. 26 was nominated for the Best Television Series - Drama category.

It will compete against Peacock's "The Day of the Jackal," Netflix's "The Diplomat," Prime Video's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," FX/Hulu's "Shogun" and Apple TV+'s "Slow Horses."

U.S. media outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, noted the rarity of a prereleased series receiving a nomination.

The unusual move was made possible because Netflix submitted the series early to the Golden Globe jury, according to the reports.

Under the awards' rules, entries must air within the calendar year and be submitted to organizers by Nov. 4.

The decision to release "Squid Game" Season 2 during the holiday season marks a break from traditional practices. Most U.S. broadcasters avoid debuting new content at the end of the year, but Netflix's timing allowed the series to qualify for this year's competition.

The first season of the Korean thriller made waves at the 79th Golden Globes in 2022, earning three nominations: best TV drama, best actor for Lee Jung-jae and best supporting actor for O Yeong-su.

O, who portrayed the elderly participant Oh Il-nam, became the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will take place Jan. 5. (Yonhap)