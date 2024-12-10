Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for ex-defense chief over botched martial law declaration

Prosecutors said Monday they have requested an arrest warrant for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to investigate his alleged role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law last week.

The special prosecution investigation team summoned Kim earlier in the day for questioning on treason, abuse of power and other charges, marking the third interrogation since his emergency arrest the previous day.

Prosecutors said they are seeking the warrant over concerns that Kim, a key suspect who proposed martial law to Yoon, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, given that he changed his mobile phone after the martial law announcement Tuesday night.

He allegedly masterminded the declaration of a martial law decree banning all political activities as well as the infiltration by military forces into the National Assembly and the offices of the National Election Commission following Yoon's declaration.

Kim reportedly conceded during questioning that he proposed martial law to Yoon but claimed that his actions were neither illegal nor unconstitutional. (Yonhap)