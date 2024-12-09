[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈물리적 상태의 변화〉

1. broil [brɔ́il] 굽다

broil은 오븐처럼 막혀 있는 곳에 넣고 굽는 것을 말하며, grill은 프라이팬이나 그릴 위에 올려놓고 굽는 것을 말한다. barbecue는 우리의 숯불구이처럼 불에 바로 노출시켜 굽는다는 뜻이다.

Koreans love broiled fish that is cooked until the skin is crisp.

한국인들은 껍질이 바삭해질 때까지 구운 생선을 좋아한다.

● 불고기는 굽기 전에 양념에 담가 놓는 것이 중요하다.

It is important for Bulgogi to be marinated before grilled.

2. congeal [kəndʒíːl] 굳다, 응고하다

con(together)+geal(jelly와 같은 어원으로 freeze의 의미)로 구성된 단어다. 액체가 굳어 (jelly처럼) 고체가 되는 것을 의미한다.

My niece's favorite part of homemade chocolate pudding is the congealed layer of skin that forms on top.

내 조카는 집에서 만든 초콜릿 푸딩에서 제일 위에 굳어 있는 부분을 가장 좋아한다.

● 날이 너무 추워서 자동차 엔진 오일이 굳었다.

It was so cold that even the car oil started to congeal.

3. incinerate [insínərèit] 소각하다

in(into)+cinerate(ash라는 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. ‘재로 만들다’라는 말에서 유래하여 ‘소각하다’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

In the Auschwitz concentration camp, the gas chambers had the capacity to kill and incinerate 12,000 people a day.

아우슈비츠 수용소의 가스실은 매일 1만 2,000명을 처형하고 소각할 수 있었다.

● 쓰레기 소각은 매립보다 부피를 줄이는 데에는 좋지만 유독가스가 방출될 수 있다.

While incineration is more beneficial than landfill in reducing the volume of garbage, it can create toxic fumes.

4. metamorphosis [mètəmɔ́ːrfəsis] 변신

meta(change)+morphosis(form이라는 의미)로 구성된 단어다. 형태가 변하는 것, 즉 ‘변신’, ‘변형’을 뜻한다.

The overdose of gamma rays caused a mutation in his brain, and now whenever he gets angry or outraged, a startling metamorphosis occurs.

그는 감마선에 과도하게 노출되어 뇌에 돌연변이가 생겼으며 화가 나거나 분노하면 놀라운 변신이 일어난다.

● 카프카의 〈변신〉은 거대한 벌레로 변한 한 남자에 관한 명작 소설이다.

The Metamorphosis is Kafka's masterpiece story about a man who turns into a large beetle.

5. mutate [mjúːteit] 돌연변이가 되다

영문 계약서의 표현 중에 mutatis mutandis가 있는데 ‘필요한 부분만 약간 수정하여’라는 뜻이다. mutate와 어원이 같은 이 표현처럼 mutate에는 change라는 뜻이 담겨 있다. ‘돌연변이’는 mutation이고 ‘돌연변이체’는 mutant라고 한다.

In the sci-fi movie, the deadly virus began to mutate, and the team of scientists was forced to improvise.

그 공상과학 영화에서 과학자들은 치명적인 바이러스가 돌연변이를 일으키기 시작하고 어떻게든 해결안을 내놓아야 했다.

● 만일 바이러스가 더 위험한 형태로 돌연변이를 일으킨다면 사람들에게 더 쉽게 전파될 수 있다.

If the virus mutates into a more dangerous form, it could spread more easily among people.

6. shred [ʃréd] 잘게 자르다

음식이나 종이를 길고 가늘게 자르는 것을 의미한다. 사무실에서 쓰는 문서 파쇄기를 shredder라고 한다.

The electric shredder was broken, and I had no choice but to tear all the confidential documents by hand.

전기 문서 파쇄기가 고장나서 나는 모든 기밀 문서를 손으로 찢는 수밖에 없었다.

● 무를 벗겨서 채썰고 고춧가루와 소금, 다진 마늘, 설탕을 넣어 버무린다.

Peel and shred the radish, then mix it with red pepper, salt, smashed garlic and sugar.

7. smolder [smóuldər] 연기를 내며 타다

큰 불이 잡힌 후에 불꽃은 없이 연기만 나면서 타는 상태를 표현하는 단어다.

Although the fire-fighters had contained the wildfire, flames continued to smolder for days, and smoke could be smelled from as far away as Springfield.

소방관들이 산불을 진화했지만 아직 며칠째 잔불이 타고 있어서 멀리 스프링필드에서도 연기 냄새가 났다.

● 아이슬랜드 화산이 내뿜는 화산재로 인해 비행이 위험해지면서 대부분 항공편의 발이 묶였다.

Most of the flights were grounded because ash from a smoldering volcano in Iceland made flying dangerous.

〈크기, 규모, 강도의 증가〉

1. amalgamate [əmǽlɡəmèit] 합하다

치과 치료에서 말하는 아말감(amalgam)과 어원이 같은 단어다. 아말감 같은 합금을 만드는 것처럼, 서로 다른 것 특히 다른 조직을 하나로 합한다고 할 때 쓰인다.

After the merger, the new management amalgamated the two local branches, housing them under one roof.

합병 후에 새 경영진은 두 지점을 합해서 한 사무실을 쓰도록 했다.

● 정부는 정부 기관의 효율을 높이기 위한 조치의 일환으로 두 부서를 통합하기로 했다고 발표했다.

The government announced that the two departments will be amalgamated as part of a measure to improve the efficiency of government agencies.