[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: I won’t be home for dinner tonight.

B: ________________________________________. I’m preparing your favorite dish.

(a) It’s a pity you can’t join us

(b) It’s a pity that you not join us

(c) It’s a pity for you not joining us

(d) It’s a pity you not have joined us

해석

A: 오늘 밤 저녁 식사하러 집에 못 가.

B: 우리와 함께할 수 없다니 유감이야. 난 네가 가장 좋아하는 음식을 준비하고 있거든.

해설

어순 채우기

‘~하다니 유감이다’는 표현은 ‘It’s a pity (that) + 주어 + 동사’로 ‘It’s a pity (that) + 주어(you) + 동사(can’t join) + 목적어(us)’인 (a) It’s a pity you can’t join us가 정답이다.

어휘

pity 유감 dish 음식

2.

A: Did the professor like the paper we submitted?

B: Yes. He even said ours _____ the best in the class.

(a) is

(b) are

(c) are being

(d) is being

해석

A: 교수님이 우리가 제출한 보고서를 마음에 들어 하셨나요?

B: 네. 교수님은 심지어 우리 것(보고서)이 반에서 가장 잘 했다고 하셨어요.

해설

주어에 수 일치하는 동사 채우기

소유 대명사가 주어로 올 경우 단수 취급한다. 따라서 복수동사 (b), (c)는 일단 답에서 제외된다. ‘최고다’라는 단순현재의 의미이므로 (a) is가 정답이다.

어휘

paper 보고서 submit 제출하다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Jane claims that her new digital camera will still remain functional ________ it gets wet.

(a) yet

(b) since

(c) even if

(d) if only

해석

Jane은 그녀의 새 디지털 카메라가 젖는다 하더라도 여전히 기능을 다할 것이라고 주장한다.

해설

양보의 부사절 접속사 채우기

‘카메라가 젖는다 하더라도 여전히 기능을 다할 것이다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, ‘~ 하더라도’를 뜻하는 (c) even if가 정답이다.

어휘

claim 주장하다 functional 기능을 다하는

4. Charles ________________ retired from the company for one month next week.

(a) is being

(b) was being

(c) had been

(d) will have been

해석

Charles는 다음 주면 회사에서 은퇴한지 한 달째가 될 것이다.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 미래완료

for one month next week을 통해 ‘다음 주에 Charles가 은퇴한 지 한 달이 된다는 것’을 알 수 있다. 따라서 특정 미래 시점 이전에 시작된 일이 미래의 그 시점에 완료될 것을 표현할 때 사용하는 미래완료 시제 (d) will have been이 정답이다.

어휘

retire 은퇴하다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) According to the Zoological Society of London, nearly a third of the world’s wildlifes has been lost since 1970.

(b) The number of marine species has diminished the most, followed by ocean birds and terrestrial animals.

(c) Scientists largely attribute this decline in population to human activities, such as habitat destruction and poaching.

(d) They also anticipate climate change to further threaten the survival of animal species over the next few years.

해석

(a) 런던 동물 학회에 따르면, 1970년 이후로 세계 야생 동물의 약 3분의 1이 사라졌다고 한다.

(b) 해양 생물의 수가 가장 많이 감소하였으며, 그 뒤를 바다 새와 육지 동물들이 따르고 있다.

(c) 과학자들은 이러한 개체 수 감소의 원인을 주로 서식지 파괴와 밀렵과 같은 인간 활동에 돌리고 있다.

(d) 그들은 또한 향후 몇 년간 기후 변화가 동물의 생존을 더욱 위협할 것으로 예상하고 있다.

해설

가산 명사/불가산 명사 구별이 틀린 문장 찾기

wildlife는 집합 명사로 불가산 명사이므로 복수가 되지 않는다. 따라서 wildlifes가 wildlife로 바뀌어야 한다. 답은 (a) According to the Zoological Society of London, nearly a third of the world’s wildlifes has been lost since 1970.이다.

어휘

zoological 동물학의 dibminish 감소하다 terrestrial 육지의, 육생의

decline 감소 destruction 파괴 poaching 밀렵

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(a) / (a) / (c) / (d) / (a)

