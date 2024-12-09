Home

Civic groups continue candlelight vigils calling for Yoon's impeachment

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 20:58

Protesters holding banners and light sticks call for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and arrest in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap) Protesters holding banners and light sticks call for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and arrest in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Civic groups staged another candlelight vigil across the nation Monday to call for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over last week's botched martial law declaration.

Thousands of people held rallies in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, while others gathered in major cities to continue their rallies demanding Yoon's ouster from office.

Yoon faces growing pressure to step down after he survived a first impeachment vote Saturday, as the opposition has vowed to try again this week.

Near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, hundreds of people, waving national flags, held a separate rally opposing Yoon's impeachment, demonstrating the political chaos surrounding Yoon's fate. (Yonhap)

