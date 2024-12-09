Senior S. Korean diplomats meet top envoys of China, Japan amid martial law turmoil

First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun met with Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Mizushima on Monday to discuss the ongoing situation stemming from the failed bid to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, the foreign ministry said.

Kim stressed South Korea's "firm determination to overcome the current difficult situation based on its democratic processes and the rule of law" at the meeting, the foreign ministry said in a message to media.

Both sides agreed to communicate closely to ensure that the bilateral relations and the trilateral cooperation with the United States will continue to advance, the ministry said.

The diplomatic engagement came as uncertainties loom over the country's leadership after Yoon survived an impeachment vote by the National Assembly over his shocking martial law declaration last week.

On the same day, Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won met with Fang Kun, charge d'affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Seoul, to explain the current situation and highlight South Korea's commitment to developing the strategic partnership with China, the ministry said.

The two sides agreed to continue efforts to further promote the bilateral ties through close communication, it added.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said earlier that the ministry plans to meet with the officials of South Korea's key partners, such as Japan and China, to make sure diplomatic engagements will continue smoothly without undermining the trust of other countries. (Yonhap)