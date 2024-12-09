[Herald Interview] Saudi's Red Sea Film Festival chief sees growing presence of Korean cinema in MENA region

The 4th Red Sea International Film Festival kicks off in the historic Al-Balad district of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5. (RSIFF) The 4th Red Sea International Film Festival kicks off in the historic Al-Balad district of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5. (RSIFF)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- The 4th Red Sea International Film Festival, taking place through Dec. 14 in the historic Al-Balad district of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is out to cement itself as a hub for global cinema. Held under the theme of “The New Home of Film,” this year’s RSIFF highlights a diverse program with 120 films from over 80 countries, including 16 competing in the Red Sea: Competition section. At the center of this celebration of global cinema is a notable focus on Korean films. Two Korean films, “Ghost Train,” a horror film by Tan Se-Woong featuring Joo Hyun-young and “Somebody,” a psychological thriller by directors Kim Yeo-Jung Kim starring Kwak Sun-young and Kwon Yu-ri, have been invited to the non-competitive section at this year’s edition. Korean actors Jung Ho-yeon and Park Sung-hoon, who both starred in the Netflix global hit series “Squid Game,” made appearances at a red carpet event during the festival.

Jung Ho-yeon poses for a photo with an audience member during the Red Sea International Film Festival red carpet event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7. (RSIFF)

Park Sung-hoon poses for a photo during the Red Sea International Film Festival red carpet event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 6. (RSIFF)

RSIFF Managing Director Shivani Pandya Malhotra told The Korea Herald that the festival’s programming aimed at shedding light on the rising influence of Korean culture, as well as its commitment to fostering diverse cinematic voices. Malhotra highlighted the festival’s consistent inclusion of Korean films, now a four-year tradition, attributing this to their immense popularity and cultural resonance. “Korean culture is widely recognized,” she said, pointing to the global appeal of K-dramas and K-pop, which have established a significant fan base in Saudi Arabia. “People here watch a lot of your TV series. It’s exciting to embrace Korean content, present your films and let audiences experience them.”

Red Sea International Film Festival Managing Director Shivani Pandya Malhotra (RSIFF)