[Herald Interview] Saudi's Red Sea Film Festival chief sees growing presence of Korean cinema in MENA region

Most Popular
-
1
Conflict erupts over ruling camp's takeover plan
-
2
Can Yoon be suspended without impeachment?
-
3
[Breaking] Yoon to step back from state affairs, diplomacy: ruling party leader
-
4
KG leaves VCHA citing 'abuse and mistreatment'
-
5
Singing K-pop, chanting slogans, masses fill Seoul streets for and against impeachment
-
6
Bumpy road ahead for Korean economy
-
7
Yoon banned from leaving country
-
8
[News Analysis] How will North Korea react to South Korea’s political crisis?
-
9
[News Analysis] Vegetative presidency undermines diplomatic efforts, achievements
-
10
Uncertainty looms over Yoon's plans to delegate power to party
[Herald Interview] Saudi's Red Sea Film Festival chief sees growing presence of Korean cinema in MENA regionBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Dec. 9, 2024 - 19:41
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- The 4th Red Sea International Film Festival, taking place through Dec. 14 in the historic Al-Balad district of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is out to cement itself as a hub for global cinema.
Held under the theme of “The New Home of Film,” this year’s RSIFF highlights a diverse program with 120 films from over 80 countries, including 16 competing in the Red Sea: Competition section.
At the center of this celebration of global cinema is a notable focus on Korean films.
Two Korean films, “Ghost Train,” a horror film by Tan Se-Woong featuring Joo Hyun-young and “Somebody,” a psychological thriller by directors Kim Yeo-Jung Kim starring Kwak Sun-young and Kwon Yu-ri, have been invited to the non-competitive section at this year’s edition.
Korean actors Jung Ho-yeon and Park Sung-hoon, who both starred in the Netflix global hit series “Squid Game,” made appearances at a red carpet event during the festival.
RSIFF Managing Director Shivani Pandya Malhotra told The Korea Herald that the festival’s programming aimed at shedding light on the rising influence of Korean culture, as well as its commitment to fostering diverse cinematic voices.
Malhotra highlighted the festival’s consistent inclusion of Korean films, now a four-year tradition, attributing this to their immense popularity and cultural resonance.
“Korean culture is widely recognized,” she said, pointing to the global appeal of K-dramas and K-pop, which have established a significant fan base in Saudi Arabia.
“People here watch a lot of your TV series. It’s exciting to embrace Korean content, present your films and let audiences experience them.”
Cultural relatability
Malhotra emphasized the similarities between Arab and Asian cultures as a key factor in the popularity of Korean cinema.
“Our stories, though in different languages, often share family bonding, values, and societal themes, making them relatable. Platforms like Netflix have made such content more accessible and familiar,” she said.
“Korean content is relatable yet refreshingly different for international audiences.”
With the inauguration of a new cultural square featuring Saudi Arabia’s largest theater screen, she said the festival was committed to fostering local appreciation of varied content, including Korean films.
“We plan to curate year-round programming to introduce Saudi audiences to independent and international films.”
Expanding collaboration with Asian creators
Malhorta also highlighted how RSIFF is broadening its horizon and extending opportunities for filmmakers from Asia through its labs and residency programs.
“This expansion aims to support diverse projects financially and creatively, creating a collaborative platform for filmmakers worldwide,” she said, encouraging Korean creators to participate in the festival’s initiatives, including workshops, labs and funding opportunities.
“We have a strong relationship with the Busan International Film Festival and the Korean Film Council, fostering collaborations and opening up programs for Asian content through our fund and labs program.”
“We’re excited to engage with more Korean talent and showcase their remarkable creativity. Next year, the Red Sea Fund will be open to Asian creators. It supports development, production and post-production with grants, including up to $500,000 for eligible projects.”
The 4th RSIFF opened Dec. 5 with “The Tale of Daye's Family,” a poignant Egyptian-Saudi co-production directed by Karim Shenawy. This film tells the story of an 11-year-old Nubian albino boy aspiring to become a singer, navigating social and familial challenges while showcasing the vibrant resurgence of Egyptian and Saudi cinema.
The closing night gala film screening on Dec. 14 is Michael Gracey’s “Better Man,” a biopic of British pop singer Robbie Williams. The awards night gala screening, taking place on Dec. 12, is Johnny Depp’s Red Sea Film Fund-backed “Modi: Three Days On The Wing Of Madness.”
More from Headlines
-
Yoon banned from leaving country
-
[Exclusive] 'Martial law troops felt something was amiss. They took pause'
-
'Orderly retreat' struggles to win support